Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US President Joe Biden concludes India visit, leaves for Vietnam

On his first visit to India as the US President, Biden arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the two-day G20 summit and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same day.
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 06:20 IST

Follow Us

US President Joe Biden left for Vietnam after he and several other G20 leaders paid homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat here on Sunday morning.

On his first visit to India as the US President, Biden arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the two-day G20 summit and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same day.

In their over 50-minute talks, Modi and Biden vowed to 'deepen and diversify' the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India's procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines.

Biden also participated in key sessions of the G20 Summit on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 September 2023, 06:20 IST)
India NewsUS newsG20​​​​​​​Joe Biden

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT