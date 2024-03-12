US Prosecutor Robert Hur who said Joe Biden had 'poor memory' to speak to House panel

Hur's report said he would not seek charges against Biden for retaining classified documents after leaving office as vice president in 2017, but drew anger from the White House for its depiction of Biden.

"We have also considered that, at trial, Mr Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," the report said.

Biden, the oldest person to hold the office of the US president in history, lashed out against the characterization in public remarks, saying his memory was fine, and Vice President Kamala Harris called it politically motivated.

Trump, 77, is facing multiple criminal prosecutions, including one over his own mishandling of classified documents.