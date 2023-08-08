Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US raised human rights concerns with India in past and will do so in future: Official

Miller was responding to a question if Biden during his upcoming trip to India be asking of India regarding the alleged Christian persecution in the country.
Last Updated 08 August 2023, 04:47 IST

Follow Us

The United States has raised the issue of human rights with India in the past regularly and will do so in the future, a senior official has said ahead of the next month’s presidential trip to New Delhi to attend the G-20 Summit.

"We regularly raise human rights concerns with countries with which we engage, have done that -- so in the past with India, and we'll do so in the future," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

Miller was responding to a question if President Joe Biden during his upcoming trip to India be asking of India regarding the alleged Christian persecution in the country.

"We have made very clear that we oppose the persecution of Christians and we oppose the persecution of any religious group, no matter where it takes place in the world," Miller said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 August 2023, 04:47 IST)
World newsUnited States​​​​​​​Joe Biden

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT