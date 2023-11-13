US, South Korea revise deterrence strategy over North Korea threat

South Korea and the United States have revised a bilateral security agreement aimed at deterring North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats during talks on Monday, South Korea's defence ministry said.

The Tailored Deterrence Strategy (TDS) is aimed at countering the threat of North Korea's nuclear weapons and other armaments, according to an announcement on the agreement by the two countries 10 years ago.

South Korea's Defence Minister Shin Won-sik and his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, signed the updated agreement at the security talks held in Seoul, the ministry said.