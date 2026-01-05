<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday described art as the "mirror of Karnataka’s culture". </p>.<p>He was speaking after inaugurating the 23rd edition of Chithra Santhe, the iconic annual street art festival, organised by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumara Krupa Road here. </p>.<p>The CM stressed the fair's role in providing a global platform for artists and connoisseurs. This year’s edition, themed 'Environmental challenges,' saw a large turnout of artists from 22 states and 4 union territories. Noting that this was his eighth time participation in the event as CM, Siddaramaiah lauded the KCP’s 60-year legacy.</p>.<p>"The Parishath has been creating a marketplace for art works. The event has successfully bridged the gap between creators and the public,” he noted. </p>.<p>The CM addressed the demand for museums in every district, dedicated to achievers in preserving the state's heritage, saying the government would consider the requests positively. On this year’s theme, he stressed the urgency of ecological conservation.</p>.<p>"If we protect nature, nature will protect us. Environmental knowledge is the need of the hour, especially as pollution in cities like Delhi make them nearly uninhabitable".</p>.<p><span class="bold">Afforestation:</span> The state aims to plant 3 crore to 5 crore saplings annually, he said.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Forest cover:</span> While the ideal forest cover is 33%, Karnataka currently stands at 20%. The CM pledged to bridge this gap. </p>.<p><span class="bold">Inspiration:</span> He cited the legendary Saalumarada Thimmakka as a role model, urging citizens to nurture trees with the same affection they show to their children</p>.<p>This edition featured over 1,500 artists, with stalls stretching from Windsor Manor junction to Shivananda Circle. The event was also attended by Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar, KCP president B L Shankar and others. </p>.<p>A nature-based thematic exhibition curated in collaboration with Vanaloka Foundation will remain open at the Parishath galleries till January 12. </p>