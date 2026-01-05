<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have arrested two more people for posting derogatory content against jailed Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa’s wife Vijayalakshmi, officials said on Sunday. </p>.<p>The arrested are Nagaraj Gullappa Talwar, 23, a petrol bunk manager from Hubballi, and Prashanth Talwar, 23 year, an auditor from Dharwad. With this, total arrests in the case have gone up to four. </p><p>In a police complaint on December 24, 2025, Vijayalakshmi had stated that certain individuals were posting “low-level, obscene, derogatory” posts, comments and messages against her and her family on social media platforms.</p>.<p>She had sought legal action against more than 18 individuals. </p>.<p>“During the initial stage of investigation, officers of the cybercrime police station secured two suspects who had posted obscene messages against the complainant and her family on social media and proceeded with further inquiry,” a police statement said. </p>