Two more held for posting 'derogatory' content against Darshan's wife

The arrested are Nagaraj Gullappa Talwar, 23, a petrol bunk manager from Hubballi, and Prashanth Talwar, 23 year, an auditor from Dharwad. With this, total arrests in the case have gone up to four.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 21:46 IST
Published 04 January 2026, 21:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDarshan

