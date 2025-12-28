<p>An Instagram video went viral recently, where a journalist, Brooke Davies from London is walking across streets counting 'brown stains'.</p><p>The brown stains here refers to the stains caused by spitting gutka or paan (betel leaves with tobacco). In the video, Davies walks through the Wembley area in London, where she pointed out over and above 50 brown stains in just 30 minutes on walls, pavements and across streets.</p>.'We are the biggest fugitives of India': Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya captured on London party video .<p>“Have you seen these brown stains in London? I’m spending my day counting them, which is a really interesting use of my free will,” Davis says while being a little sarcastic in the video, as she shows multiple stains here and there in the area.</p>.<p>She also noted that she stopped counting the stains after a moment, and there she found one more even while filming this statement.</p><p>The caption of her video on Instagram says, “Let’s talk about London’s brown stains,” and it has reached to over 8 million views of people.</p><p>In the clip, she also has mentioned that the Brent Council have been trying to ban it as several residents out there are sick of these stains all across the streets. According to her, locals are already tired and frustrated over repeatedly cleaning these them especially from their properties, and they want strict actions against it now.</p><p>Moreover, the journalist also mentioned in the video that she spoke to one of the paan leaves sellers, where he argued that very less people spit paan in public.</p><p>The video has raised so many reactions as well as concerns over the internet. One social media user commented, "This is HIGHLY EMBARASSING FOR US". Another says, "Ban their visa".</p><p>"It should be banned in all world, its consumers too. Period," a third says. " “Don’t ban paan, just jail people spitting in public. Or massively fine them,” one user suggested.</p>