Vivek Ramaswamy hints at joining Trump as his running mate in next year's presidential polls

Politico, a Washington metropolitan area-based politics-focused newspaper company, said that Ramaswamy, the brash and uber-wealthy entrepreneur, got under the skin of his rivals and praised Trump, calling him “the best president of the 21st century.” Though Ramaswamy has repeatedly denied he’s in the race just to be Trump’s running mate, that hasn’t quelled speculation. Many of the qualities that might make him unserious to some, seem to only burnish his bona fides to others and make him seem like a breath of fresh air, it said.