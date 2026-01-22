<p>President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Vladimir%20Putin">Vladimir Putin</a> said on Wednesday that Greenland's ownership was not Russia's concern and that the United States and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Greenland%20">Denmark</a> - whose historical treatment of the island he criticised - should sort the matter out between themselves.</p><p>Moscow has watched with glee as U.S. President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a>'s drive to acquire Greenland has widened Washington's split with Europe, even though his moves could have ramifications for Russia, which already has a strong Arctic presence.</p><p>Speaking in Davos, Trump on Wednesday stepped back from threats to impose tariffs as leverage to seize Greenland and ruled out the use of force. He suggested progress towards a deal to end a dispute over the semi-autonomous Danish territory that risked the deepest rupture in transatlantic relations in decades.</p>.Trump reversal on Greenland followed push by aides against military option, sources say.<p>Putin, addressing the matter for the first time in public, signalled that Russia would not object to Trump's push to control Greenland, which he speculated may be worth nearly $1 billion.</p><p>"What happens in Greenland is of no concern to us whatsoever," Putin told a meeting of Russia's Security Council.</p><p>"Incidentally, Denmark has always treated Greenland as a colony and has been quite harsh, if not cruel, towards it. But that is a different matter altogether, and hardly anyone is interested in it now," Putin added.</p><p><strong>ONE BILLION DOLLAR PRICE TAG?</strong></p><p>Denmark's financial and military support for Ukraine has angered Russia, which is fighting to take full control of four Ukrainian regions it claimed as its own in 2022.</p><p>Russia's foreign ministry has bridled at Trump's suggestion that Moscow has ambitions on Greenland too, but has been careful not to criticise Trump - who is trying to broker a deal to end the war in Ukraine and has hinted it has some sympathy for his claim.</p><p>Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the giant resource-rich island, which already has a U.S. military presence, was not "a natural part" of Denmark.</p><p>Putin recalled that Russia in 1867 sold Alaska to the United States for $7.2 million, and that Denmark in 1917 sold the Virgin Islands to Washington, setting precedents for such land transactions.</p><p>Using the Alaska price - adjusted for inflation and accounting for the larger size of Greenland and changes in gold prices, Putin said buying Greenland from Denmark could cost around $1 billion, which he said he thought Washington could afford.</p><p>"I think they will sort it out between themselves," said Putin.</p>