Homeworld

Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Donald Trump to hammer out issue of territory

In remarks to reporters released by his office on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian and ‌US delegations had inched closer to finalising a 20-point plan at the talks over ⁠the weekend in Miami.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 10:08 IST
Published 24 December 2025, 10:08 IST
World newsUnited StatesUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyyDonald Trump

