Want to 'scold' your boss without fear of backlash? This US company can help

<p>Giving your boss a piece of mind without repercussions is oftentimes a dream, but this US company is making it a reality. </p><p>OCDA, founded in 2024, by an individual known online as Calimar White, specialises in anonymously 'scolding' bosses on behalf of employees who are afraid of the consequences of voicing their grievances. </p><p>White, apart from this entrepreneurial venture, is a stand-up comedian and actor enjoying over 2,00,000 followers on Instagram. </p><p>The service became more popular after an influencer shared a video on TikTok on November 7. </p><p>As per the company <a href="https://ocdaofficial.com/" rel="nofollow">site</a>, it operates as a non-profit with a dedication to 'rectify' complaints and work towards creating a better work environment. </p><p>The mission of the company is to ensure that the complaints are acknowledged while nurturing a culture of responsiveness and respect in the workplace. </p><p>When the company gets a request, there is a designated 'scolder' who visits the workplace of the client. There, they confront the specific boss or colleague, and then deliver a stern critique while articulating the customer's complaint clearly. </p>