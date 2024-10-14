West Asia Conflict LIVE | Netanyahu tells UN to withdraw peacekeepers from Lebanon
It has been a year since the war in West Asia that was sparked by the Hamas-led militant attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. In fresh Israeli airstrike on Sunday night, at least 20 people including children were killed at a school in central Gaza, according to local hospitals. Meanwhile, Hezbollah is preparing for a long war of attrition in south Lebanon after Israel wiped out its top leadership, with a new military command directing rocket fire and the ground conflict, two sources familiar with its operations said. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on West Asia conflict.
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 04:47 IST
Lebanese missile falls in open area in Israel: IDF
Netanyahu tells UN to withdraw peacekeepers
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: "The time has come for you to withdraw UNIFIL from Hezbollah strongholds and from the combat zones."
"The IDF has requested this repeatedly and has met with repeated refusal, which has the effect of providing Hezbollah terrorists with human shields."
Source: Reuters
At least 20 dead from Israeli strike in central Gaza school
An Israeli airstrike has killed at least 20 people at a school in central Gaza, according to local hospitals, reported news agency AP.
Israeli forces widened their raid into northern Gaza and tanks reached the north edge of Gaza City, pounding some districts of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood and forcing many families to leave their homes, residents said.
Israeli tanks deepen their push into the northern Gaza Strip
Israeli forces widened their raid into northern Gaza and tanks reached the north edge of Gaza City, pounding some districts of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood and forcing many families to leave their homes, residents said.
Around 40 people hurt by suspected drone attack in Israel
A drone attack wounded around 40 people around the northern Israeli town of Binyamina on Sunday, N12 News television said.
The head of Israel's ambulance service said four people were in critical condition and five more were seriously hurt.
