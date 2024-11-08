What to know about Ireland’s snap general election

Since the modern Irish state achieved independence from Britain just over 100 years ago, nearly every Irish government has been led by one of two center-right parties — Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

At the last election in February 2020, Fianna Fáil won the most parliamentary seats but failed to secure an absolute majority. To the surprise of many, Sinn Féin, a left-wing nationalist party, saw a surge in support, winning the popular vote and coming in second place in terms of seats, ahead of the governing party Fine Gael, which was then led by Leo Varadkar.

To form a government, Fianna Fáil went into coalition with Fine Gael and the Green Party, with the two main parties agreeing to hold the role of prime minister (or taoiseach) for half a term each.

Varadkar resigned the position suddenly in March, with political analysts speculating that he felt Fine Gael needed fresh leadership as it headed toward an election. Harris became the party’s new leader and the taoiseach.

Sinn Féin, now led by Mary Lou McDonald, had spent decades ostracized from mainstream Irish politics because of its former life as the political branch of the Irish Republican Army.

But after its success in 2020, many analysts wondered whether the party might win an outright majority in the next election. It also won the most seats in Northern Ireland’s assembly in 2022, prompting debate over whether the time had come for an islandwide discussion about unification of the region, part of the United Kingdom, with the Republic of Ireland. But in recent months, Sinn Féin’s public support appears to have diminished.

The latest opinion poll from the Sunday Independent saw Fine Gael leading with 26%, Fianna Fáil (led by Micheál Martin, the current foreign minister) with 20% and Sinn Féin at 18%, down from close to 30% earlier in the year.