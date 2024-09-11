Where do Trump and Harris stand on the Mideast conflict?

The war in the Gaza Strip merited a few scant mentions over less than five minutes of the US presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump Tuesday night. But the words they used to describe how they would each handle the conflict were carefully noted in Israel.

If elected, Trump said, “I will get that settled and fast.” But he did not say how, and sidestepped a question about how he would negotiate with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Hamas to secure a cease-fire agreement and the release of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

Harris also did not offer any specifics. She repeated her support for Israel and the need for the hostages’ release, but also the US position that a two-state solution would give Palestinians security and sovereignty. “What we know is that this war must end,” she said.