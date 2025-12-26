Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

White House to present plans for Trump's East Wing ballroom in January

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 00:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 00:12 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpWhite House

Follow us on :

Follow Us