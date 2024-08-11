White supremacists turn UK riots into online recruiting pitch

British authorities are trying to stamp out disturbances fueled by online instigators following the July 29 murder of three schoolgirls in the UK town of Southport. Internet trolls falsely asserted the suspected killer was a foreign asylum-seeker, prompting officials to disclose that the suspect is a teenager born in Cardiff, Wales. A large police presence on British streets and involvement from thousands of anti-racist protesters have helped curb violent demonstrations.

“Using this incident, even though rooted in false information about the attacker’s place of birth, is an easy way for them to ‘evidence’ that immigration poses a threat,” said Katherine Keneally, director of threat analysis and prevention at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a think tank that tracks extremism.

Extremists adopt such talking points to draw sympathetic people into their ecosystem, then try to radicalize those newcomers, Keneally said. Slowly introducing recruits to violent memes and racist ideas normalizes the white supremacist philosophy. Some beginners then will be willing to take real-world action, according to researchers who track terrorism.

“In highlighting the arrests of rioters, they’re also able to ‘prove’ that the government is also against white people and is producing this conspiracy to get rid of white people,” Keneally said.

Sixteen prominent Telegram channels and groups have been posting, hosting and forwarding anti-Muslim and anti-migrant content since the riots began, according to ISD. Posts on X and Telegram that included false claims and inflammatory racial content from white supremacist groups have been viewed millions of times, researchers found.

Neither X nor Telegram responded to requests for comment on Friday. A Telegram spokesperson previously said the site’s moderators are removing calls for violence.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned on Friday that social media platforms are “not a law-free zone” and that his government would be looking more broadly at regulation. One step would be to revive a key provision in the Online Safety Act giving authorities more power to enforce curbs on harmful content, Bloomberg reported.

UK authorities are investigating possible foreign involvement in the false online posts about the crime and its aftermath, Bloomberg reported. At least 13 international Telegram channels are focused on the rioting, according to Logically.