Meet Bangladesh army chief who announced Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Just over a month after he became Bangladesh's army chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been thrust into the limelight, announcing the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who fled the country on Monday.

Bangladesh has been engulfed by protests and violence that began last month after student groups demanded scrapping of a controversial quota system in government jobs. That escalated into a campaign to seek the ouster of Hasina, who has been in power for 15 years and most recently swept to a fourth straight term in January.

Nearly 250 people have been killed in the violence.

Zaman, 58, assumed the duties of army chief on June 23 for a period of three years - the normal tenure for the position.

Born in Dhaka in 1966, he is married to Sarahnaz Kamalika Zaman, the daughter of General Muhammad Mustafizur Rahman, who was army chief from 1997 to 2000.