Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Who was Rana Pratap Bairagi? Hindu businessman and journalist shot dead in Bangladesh

A resident of Arua village in Keshabpur upazila of Jessore in Khulna Division, owned an ice cream factory in Kopaliya Bazar in Monirampur.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 04:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 04:06 IST
World newsCrimeBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us