<p>38-year-old Rana Pratap Bairagi was on Monday shot in the head by unidentified men in Bangladesh's Jessore district. Bairagi was a Hindu businessman and also the acting editor of a newspaper called <em>Dainik BD Khabar</em> published from Narail.</p><p>A resident of Arua village in Keshabpur upazila of Jessore in Khulna Division, owned an ice cream factory in Kopaliya Bazar in Monirampur. </p><p>Police said that there are four cases registered against the deceased in two police stations. However, details of these cases were not known.</p><p>Three miscreants on a motorcycle called Bairagi from the ice factory and took him to the alley in front of Kapalia Clinic and Diagnostic Centre on the west side of Kapalia Bazar and shot him in the head, reported <em>PTI.</em></p><p>An investigation has been launched to find out who or what committed the murder.</p><p>The shooting marks the latest in a spate of violent incidents against the Hindu community members.</p><p>On January 3, Khokon Chandra Das (50) died after he was brutally attacked, hacked and set on fire.<br><br>On December 24, another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was lynched over alleged extortion in Rajbari town's Pangsha upazila.<br><br>On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das (25) was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh city.</p>