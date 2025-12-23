Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Why the boss of a Russian defence factory set fire to himself on Red Square

The difficulties at Arsenyev’s firm, Volna Central Scientific Research Institute, lay bare the pressures on Russian defence companies, which have faced years of demands to ramp up production.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 10:14 IST
World newsRussia

Follow us on :

Follow Us