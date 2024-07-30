Wickremesinghe draws MPs from opposition party for September polls, SLPP threatens action

The development comes a day after the Sri Lanka People's Front (SLPP, also known locally by its popular Sinhalese name, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, decided not to back President Wickremesinghe, and instead field its own candidate in the presidential election. Wickremesinghe, 75, last week announced his candidacy as an independent.