Will not support attack on Iran's nuclear sites: Joe Biden

<p>Washington: US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he does not support strikes on Iran's nuclear sites in response to its missile attack against Israel.</p><p>"We'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do, but all seven of us (G7 nations) agree that they have a right to respond but the response but they should respond proportionally," Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One.</p>.US working with airlines to provide additional flights out of Lebanon with seats for Americans.<p>Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in a move that Biden previously described as "ineffective." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that Iran would pay for the attack.</p><p>Some analysts said Israel's response would likely be sharper this time, suggesting it could target Iran's nuclear or oil facilities.</p><p>Biden told reporters that there would be more sanctions imposed on Iran and said he would speak soon with Netanyahu. "Obviously, Iran is way off course," he said.</p>