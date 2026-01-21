Menu
Wish the UN could do more, so we didn't need Board of Peace: Donald Trump

The newly-created 'Board of Peace' has been established by Trump to support the reconstruction of Gaza.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 05:06 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 05:06 IST
World newsDonald TrumpUNGaza

