<p>London: A woman who threw a milkshake over Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's Reform Party, has pleaded guilty to assault by beating, <em>PA Media</em> said on Monday.</p><p>Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, launched the McDonald's banana milkshake at Farage outside a pub in Clacton-on-Sea, in southeast England, in June while the politician was on his general election campaign tour.</p><p>Right-winger Farage, who helped champion Britain's departure from the European Union and was previously hit by a milkshake in 2019, went on to win a seat in parliament.</p>.'Milkshake' a day keeps Alzheimer's at bay.<p>According to <em>PA Media</em>, Thomas Bowen changed her initial plea on charges of assault by beating and criminal damage to guilty, admitting the attack and to causing 17.50 pounds ($22.79) of damage to the jacket of Farage's security guard.</p><p>Prosecutors declined to comment on the case on Monday.</p><p>Lawyer Andrew Price, cited by <em>Sky News</em>, said his client Bowen decided to change the pleas because she had suffered a number of threats.</p><p>She was granted unconditional bail ahead of her sentencing, which is set to take place on Dec. 16. ($1 = 0.7678 pounds)</p>