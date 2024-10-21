Home
world

Woman who threw banana milkshake at UK's Farage pleads guilty to assault

Right-winger Farage, who helped champion Britain's departure from the European Union and was previously hit by a milkshake in 2019, went on to win a seat in Parliament.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 12:29 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 12:29 IST
