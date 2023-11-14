Women in the EU still get paid 13% less than men, says Commission

Women in the European Union get paid 13 per cent less than men doing the same job on average despite equal pay being part of EU law, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"Equal pay for the same work or work of equal value is one of the founding principles of the EU. It was laid down in the Treaty of Rome in 1957," the Commission said in a statement.

"Yet progress on the elimination of the gender pay gap is stagnant this year and has been slow over the years," it said.