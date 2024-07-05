Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

World leaders congratulate Keir Starmer on victory in UK Elections

Take a look at how global leaders reacted to the results of the UK general elections 2024.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 July 2024, 13:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

With the Labour Party crossing majority and comprehensively achieving victory in the UK general elections 2024, leaders from around the globe took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), to congratulate the leader of the party and Prime Minister-elect, Keir Starmer.

Here are their quotes:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer on his victory in the 2024 elections, saying he looks forward to working alongside him and strengthening relations between the two countries.

He also subsequently thanked outgoing UK PM Rishi Sunak for his contribution to deepening the ties between India and the UK.

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer and said he was pleased with their first discussion.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer, and hoped for a progressive future for people on both sides of the Atlantic.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer, and said UK and Ukraine "will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer and said he looked forward to deepening their cooperation in NATO, G7 and their respective governments.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer and she hoped that he will help to continue cultivating a strong and reliable collaborative relationship between their nations

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen 

The President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer and said she looked forward to working with him on strengthen European security.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, congratulated UK PM-elect and said he looked forward to working with him in this new cycle for the UK.

The Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris

The Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer, and said he looks forward to working with him as close neighbours and friends.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer, and said he looked forward with the incoming Labour government in UK.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 July 2024, 13:35 IST
World newsVolodymyr ZelenskyyEmmanuel MacronNarendra ModiUnited KingdomElectionsAnthony AlbaneseJustin TrudeauLabour PartyUrsula von der Leyen

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT