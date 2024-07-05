World leaders congratulate Keir Starmer on victory in UK Elections

With the Labour Party crossing majority and comprehensively achieving victory in the UK general elections 2024, leaders from around the globe took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), to congratulate the leader of the party and Prime Minister-elect, Keir Starmer.
Here are their quotes:
Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Keir_Starmer on the remarkable victory in the UK general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer on his victory in the 2024 elections, saying he looks forward to working alongside him and strengthening relations between the two countries.
He also subsequently thanked outgoing UK PM Rishi Sunak for his contribution to deepening the ties between India and the UK.
Congratulations Sir @Keir_Starmer on your victory. Pleased with our first discussion.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 5, 2024
We will continue the work begun with the UK for our bilateral cooperation, for peace and security in Europe, for the climate and for AI.
French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer and said he was pleased with their first discussion.
Congratulations, @Keir_Starmer, on a historic U.K. election victory.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 5, 2024
Lots of work ahead to build a more progressive, fair future for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Let’s get to it, my friend. pic.twitter.com/QWlNF9NYcJ
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer, and hoped for a progressive future for people on both sides of the Atlantic.
Congratulations to @Keir_Starmer and @UKLabour on their convincing election victory.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 5, 2024
Ukraine and the United Kingdom have been and will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin. We will continue to defend and advance our common values of life, freedom, and a…
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer, and said UK and Ukraine "will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin."
Congratulations @Keir_Starmer! As friends in Europe, our countries are closely linked in politics, business and civil society. I look forward to deepening our cooperation in NATO, the G7 and between our governments.— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) July 5, 2024
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer and said he looked forward to deepening their cooperation in NATO, G7 and their respective governments.
Le mie congratulazioni a @Keir_Starmer per la sua affermazione elettorale. Lo stato dei rapporti tra Italia e Regno Unito è eccellente e sono certa che continueremo a coltivare un rapporto di collaborazione forte e affidabile tra le nostre grandi Nazioni, nell’interesse dei…— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) July 5, 2024
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer and she hoped that he will help to continue cultivating a strong and reliable collaborative relationship between their nations
Congratulations @Keir_Starmer on your electoral victory.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 5, 2024
I look forward to working with you in a constructive partnership to address common challenges and strengthen European security.
The President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer and said she looked forward to working with him on strengthen European security.
Congratulations @Keir_Starmer on a historic election victory in the UK.— Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) July 5, 2024
🇪🇺🇬🇧 are crucial partners, cooperating in all areas of mutual interest for our citizens.
I look forward to working with you and your government in this new cycle for the UK.
See you soon in the European…
The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, congratulated UK PM-elect and said he looked forward to working with him in this new cycle for the UK.
Congratulations @Keir_Starmer on a comprehensive victory in the UK election. I look forward to working with you as close neighbours and friends. The relationship between Ireland and the UK is deep and consequential. I look forward to it going from strength to strength— Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) July 5, 2024
The Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer, and said he looks forward to working with him as close neighbours and friends.
Congratulations to my friend and new UK Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer on his resounding election victory - I look forward to working constructively with the incoming @UKLabour Government— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 5, 2024
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated UK PM-elect Keir Starmer, and said he looked forward with the incoming Labour government in UK.