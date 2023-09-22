World must question why UNSC can't resolve Ukraine conflict: India

“And if not, why is it that the UN system, and particularly its principal organ, this very UN Security Council, mandated to primarily maintain international peace and security, rendered completely ineffective to the resolution of the ongoing conflict?” Verma underlined that for multilateralism to be effective, outdated and archaic structures need reform and reinventing, “else their credibility will always be on the wane. And unless we fix that systemic flaw, we will continue to be found wanting.” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the open debate Wednesday held under the Council Presidency of Albania, his first in-person address to the powerful 15-nation UN organ.