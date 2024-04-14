<p>Israel's military said on Sunday that it was not advising any residents of the country to prepare to take shelter, revising an earlier alert in what appeared to signal the end of the threat seen from incoming Iranian missiles and drones.</p>.<p>US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone on Saturday night, the White House said, after Iran launched a retaliatory drone and missile attack on Israel.</p><p>The White House said it would provide a summary of the call.</p>.<p>The US military shot down dozens of Iranian missiles bound for Israel as part of its assistance in defending the close Middle East ally against attack, three US official said late on Saturday.</p><p>Two of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said some of the missiles were shot down by the US Navy.</p><p><em>(Source: Reuters)</em></p>.<p>Saudi Arabia expressed the Kingdom's deep concern regarding military escalations in the region and the seriousness of their repercussions, a statement from the Kingdom's Foreign Ministry said early on Sunday.</p><p>The Kingdom called on all parties to exercise the 'utmost levels' of restraint and spare the region and its people the dangers of wars. <em>(Reuters)</em></p>.<p>Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday any threat from the United States and Israel will be met with Tehran's reciprocal response, state TV reported, hours after Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles and drones against Israeli targets.</p><p>"Any threat by the United States and the Zionist regime originating from any country will result in a proportional and reciprocal response from Iran towards the origin of the threat," the Guards said in a statement. <em>(Reuters)</em></p>.<p> Israel's military sounded sirens in multiple locations in the south of the country as well as in parts of the occupied West Bank early on Sunday, an alert app showed, warning of incoming aerial threats. <em>(Reuters)</em></p>.<p>The U.S. House of Representatives will make a change in its schedule to consider legislation that supports Israel and holds Iran accountable, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on Saturday.</p><p>"The House of Representatives stands strongly with Israel, and there must be consequences for this unprovoked attack," he said in a statement. More details will follow, he said. <em>(Reuters)</em></p>.<p>The US military has shot down Iranian drone aircraft headed toward Israel on Saturday, three US officials said, without disclosing how many drones were shot down or the precise locations.</p><p>Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel in an attack that may trigger a major escalation between the regional archenemies. <em>(Reuters)</em></p>.<p>The United States must stay away from the conflict between Iran and Israel, Iran's mission to the United Nations said on social media platform X on Sunday, warning Tehran's response would be more severe if Israel retaliates.</p><p>" ... Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded," the mission said on X.</p><p>"However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!." <em>(Reuters)</em></p>.<p>Kuwait Airways said early on Sunday it decided to divert all incoming and outgoing flights away from "areas of tension" in view of the security situation in the region and concern for the safety of its passengers. <em>(Reuters)</em></p>.<p>Iranian Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani warned that Tehran will firmly respond to any country that "opens its airspace or territory for attacks on Iran by Israel", Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Sunday. <em>(Reuters)</em></p>.<p>Lebanon announced the temporary closure of its airspace, Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV said late on Saturday, amidst threats of an Iranian attack on Israel. <em>(Reuters)</em></p>.<p>Israel El Al Airlines has cancelled 15 flights scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, the carrier said on Saturday as hostilities with Iran surged and Israel closed its airspace as a precaution.</p><p>Foreign destinations affected include Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Milan, Bucharest, Sofia, Athens, Dubai and Moscow, the El Al statement said. <em>(Reuters)</em></p>.<p>President Joe Biden will meet with national security officials and Cabinet members at the White House on Saturday afternoon to discuss events in the Middle East, the White House said as Israel reported Iran has launched a drone attack. <em>(Reuters)</em></p>.<p>Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel that is likely to unfold over a number of hours, the White House said on Saturday.</p><p>President Joe Biden is being regularly updated by his national security team and is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as U.S. partners and allies, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. <em>(Reuters)</em></p>.<p>The IDF is on high alert and is constantly monitoring the operational situation. The IDF Aerial Defense Array is on high alert, along with IAF fighter jets and Israeli Navy vessels that are on a defense mission in Israeli air and naval space. The IDF is monitoring all targets.(Source: X/@IDF)</p>.<p>A number of drones were seen flying from the direction of Iran over Iraq's Sulaymaniya province, three security sources told <em>Reuters</em> on Saturday</p>.<p>srael said on Saturday that a salvo of Iranian pilotless aircraft had been launched at it and that defence systems were poised to shoot them down or to sound sirens ordering residents in any threatened areas to take shelter.</p><p>The drones' flight time would take several hours, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing. He confirmed media reports that "Wing of Zion", Israel's version of the US "Air Force One", was airborne, saying this was due to operational considerations. (<em>Reuters)</em></p>.<p>Israel called off on Saturday school trips and other youth activities planned for the coming days, the beginning of the Passover festival, and placed the armed forces on full alert due to a possible attack by Iran.</p><p>Announcing the measures in a televised briefing, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said dozens of combat planes were airborne as part of the state of readiness. Israel is "closely monitoring a planned attack" against it by Iran and Tehran's allies in the region, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday, without giving further details on the threat.

In the statement, Gallant said Israelis should heed any orders that might be issued by the military's Homefront Command, which maps incoming missiles and other aerial threats so as to let the public know whether to take shelter. (Reuters)

"We call on Iran to release the vessel and its international crew immediately. Seizing a civilian vessel without provocation is a blatant violation of international law, and an act of piracy by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps," said National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson. <em>(AFP)</em></p>.<p>Austin made it clear that US would help Israel defend itself against attacks from Iran and its regional proxies. </p>.<p>The White House announced that US President Joe Biden was cutting short his weekend trip to Delaware to return to Washington, where he will consult with his national security team about the events in the Middle East, as Iran threatens action against Israel. </p>.<p>"During the conversation I also expressed my great concerns about the ship that was hijacked in the Strait of Hormuz and that these types of actions must stop," Dutch foreign minister Hanke Bruins Slot said.</p>.<p>'With a heightened risk of attacks on Israeli territory, the regional security situation remains highly volatile & could escalate without notice,' Foreign Minister Melanie Joly posted. </p>.<p>The Strait of Hormuz, where Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized the Israeli-linked vessel, is located between Oman and Iran, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. </p><p>It is considered to be the world's most crucial oil chokepoint due to the sheer volumes that pass through the strait. </p><p>A chokepoint is narrow channel along widely used global sea routes, and are critical to global energy security. </p><p>In 2022, an average of 21 million barrels of oil per day flowed through the strait, <a href="https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=61002#:~:text=the%20Arabian%20Sea.-,The%20Strait%20of%20Hormuz%20is%20the%20world's%20most%20important%20oil,of%20global%20petroleum%20liquids%20consumption." rel="nofollow">as per</a> US Energy Information Administration. This makes up 21 per cent of the global petroleum liquids consumption. </p><p>Only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have operating pipelines that can circumvent the Strait of Hormuz.</p>.<p>This comes amid an Israeli-linked vessel being captured by Iran. Earlier in the day, the Israeli foreign minister accused Iran of piracy and the current government of supporting terrorism by extending support to Hamas. </p>.<p>Iraq's Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani is headed to Washington to meet US President Joe Biden. </p><p>The trip comes after Iran's threat to retaliate for deadly strikes, blamed on Israel, on its consulate in Damascus. <em>(AFP)</em></p>.<p>The vessel was reportedly headed to the Jawaharlal Nehru port in India, and was slated to dock on April 15. </p>.<p>Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said "It has been a week that the Zionists are in complete panic and are on alert," adding, "They don't know what Iran wants to do, so they and their supporters are terrified." </p><p>"This psychological, media and political war is more terrifying for them than the war itself, because they are waiting for an attack every night and many of them have fled and gone to shelters," he further said. <em>(AFP)</em></p>.<p>'We regret to confirm that MSC Aries... has been boarded by Iranian authorities via helicopter as she passed the Strait of Hormuz at approximately 0243 UTC this morning', MSC said, adding, 'She has 25 crew onboard, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure their wellbeing, and safe return of the vessel.' <em>(AFP)</em></p>.<p>Teheran is conducting piracy and should be sanctioned for it, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday, after Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.</p>.<p>"The Ayatollah regime of Khamenei is a criminal regime that supports Hamas' crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law," Katz said. "I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards corps as a terrorist organization and to sanction Iran now." <em>(Reuters)</em></p>.<p>To a query on the Centre's advisory to Indians not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice, Owaisi pointed out that the union government had signed an agreement with Israel as per which 6,000 Indian workers had gone to that country. "After sending 6,000 Indian citizens into the jaws of death, you issue an advisory. What type of humanity is this by the Narendra Modi government?" he asked. He demanded that the government immediately call back those 6,000 Indian citizens. Lashing out at the Israeli government, Owaisi said it was committing a "genocide" against Palestinians. <em>(PTI)</em></p>.<p>Dutch airline KLM will no longer fly over Israel and Iran, Dutch press agency ANP reported on Saturday, citing a KLM spokesperson.</p><p>KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said the move was a precaution, referring to the rising tensions between Iran and Israel, but added that it would continue flying to Tel Aviv, on Israel's Mediterranean coast. <em>(Reuters)</em></p>.<p>"Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further. Israel is on high alert. We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. <em>(Reuters)</em></p>.<p>US President Joe Biden on Friday said he expects Iran to attack Israel "sooner, rather than later" as he warned Tehran not to proceed with the same.<br><br><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-says-iran-attack-on-israel-imminent-reasons-reactions-and-all-you-need-to-know-2976708">Read more</a></strong></p>.<p>MSC is the manager and commercial operator of a vessel seized on Saturday by Iranian authorities, international shipping company Zodiac Maritime said in a statement.</p><p>"MSC is responsible for all vessel activities including cargo operations and maintenance. Title to the vessel is held byGortal Shipping Inc as financier and she has been leased to MSC on a long-term basis. Gortal Shipping Inc is affiliated with Zodiac Maritime," said the company, partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer. <em>(Reuters)</em></p>.<p>For decades, Israel and Iran have fought a shadow war across the Middle East, trading attacks by land, sea, air and in cyberspace.</p><p>Iran has largely used foreign proxies to strike Israeli interests, while targeted assassinations of Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists have been a key part of Israel’s strategy.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/iran-and-israel-have-a-long-history-of-clandestine-attacks-2-2976771">Read here</a></p>.<p>An explosive device blew up a car in Damascus, Syrian state media said on Saturday.</p><p>Security incidents, including blasts targeting military or civilian vehicles, occur intermittently in Damascus. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast or who it targeted.</p><p><em>(Source: AFP)</em></p>.<p>The Netherlands will close its embassy in Tehran on Sunday as a precaution, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, citing the rising tensions between Iran and Israel.</p><p>The Ministry added that it would decide on Sunday whether the embassy would reopen on Monday. </p><p><em>(Source: Reuters)</em></p>.<p>Australia's Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) said on Saturday it had temporarily rerouted flights between Perth and London on concerns about the Middle East, as expectations rose of an attack by Iran on Israel.</p><p><em>(Source: Reuters)</em></p>.<ul><li><p>Suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran's embassy in Syria on April 1 in a strike that Iran said killed seven of its military advisers, including three senior commanders, marking a major escalation in Israel's war with its regional adversaries.</p></li><li><p>This week, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Israel "must be punished and it shall be", saying it was tantamount to an attack on Iranian soil. Israel has not confirmed it was responsible, but the Pentagon has said it was.</p></li><li><p>The attack, which killed a top Iranian general, marked an escalation in the violence that has spread through the region since the Gaza war began. Tehran has carefully avoided any direct role in the regional spillover, while backing groups which have waged attacks from Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon.</p></li></ul><p><em>(Source: Reuters)</em></p>.<p>Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday that Israel would respond directly to any attack by Iran.</p><p>“A direct Iranian attack will require an appropriate Israeli response against Iran," Gallant told US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, according to remarks issued by his office.</p><p><em>(Soruce: Reuters)</em></p>.<p>Russia, Germany and Britain have urged countries in the Middle East to show restraint and Israel said it was preparing to "meet all its security needs" in a region on edge over an Iranian threat to strike Israel.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/russia-germany-uk-urge-restraint-as-iranian-threat-puts-middle-east-on-edge-2975172">Read more</a></p>.<ul><li><p>The US dispatched its top military commander for the Middle East to Israel on Thursday, after President Joe Biden stated that, despite recent friction, American support for Israel “is ironclad” in the event of an attack by Iran.</p></li><li><p>Even though Biden has become increasingly critical of Netanyahu’s conduct of the war in Gaza, he has emphasized that American support for Israel in the face of danger is unconditional.</p></li><li><p>"We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed," Biden had said.</p></li><li><p>Meanwhile, White House spokesperson John Kirby said the United States was looking at its own force posture in the region in light or Tehran's threat and was watching the situation very closely.</p></li><li><p>The US has also restricted its employees in Israel and their family members from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Be'er Sheva areas amid Iran's threats to retaliate against its regional adversary.</p></li></ul>.<p>White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby added that the United States is looking at its own force posture in the region in light or Tehran's threat and is watching the situation very closely.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/reportedly-imminentiranattack-on-israel-is-viable-threat-white-house-2976129">Read more</a></p>.<p>Heavy firing was reported in Gaza on Friday as the regioal tensions soar in Israel after Iran threatened reprisals over a strike in Syria this month that killed two Iranian generals.</p><p><em>(Source: AFP)</em></p>.<p>German airline Lufthansa on Friday extended a suspension on flights to and from Tehran amid soaring Middle East tensions as it said that it planes would no longer use the airspace in Iran. </p><p>"Due to the current situation, Lufthansa is suspending its flights to and from Tehran up to and including Thursday, 18 April," a company spokesperson said Friday.</p><p><em>(Source: AFP)</em></p>.<p>Credit: X/@spectatorindex</p>