Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

World will miss Paris climate target as nitrous oxide rises: Report

Taking global action to reduce emissions of nitrous oxide (N2O) could avoid the equivalent of up to 235 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions by 2100.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 09:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 09:38 IST
World newsParis Climate Agreement

Follow us on :

Follow Us