World's heaviest cat, Crumbs, dies weeks after joining weight-loss program

<p>In a tragic turn of events, the world’s heaviest cat, affectionately known as Crumbs, passed away just weeks after embarking on a structured weight-loss program in Russia. Rescued from the basement of a Russian hospital, where he survived on a diet of scraps, biscuits, and soup, the 38-pound cat, named Kroshik ("Crumbs" in Russian), had become an internet sensation due to his remarkable size and struggle with obesity.</p><p>Kroshik began his journey to shed pounds at a veterinary weight-loss center in Perm, Russia, where he managed to lose seven pounds under the care of a specialized team. However, he soon developed severe breathing issues and succumbed to his health complications on Saturday, as <a href="https://nypost.com/2024/10/28/world-news/worlds-fattest-cat-crumbs-dies-weeks-after-going-to-a-feline-fat-camp/" rel="nofollow">reported</a> by <em>New York Post</em>, citing <em>NewsX</em>.</p><p>According to veterinarians at the center, Kroshik's extensive layers of fat had effectively concealed several cancerous tumors on his spleen and other internal organs. Galiana More, the director of the Matroskin cat shelter responsible for Kroshik’s care, stated that the undetected tumors likely led to multi-organ failure, making recovery impossible.</p><p>The official cause of Kroshik's death remains pending a complete post-mortem examination, which was scheduled for Monday. More explained that, even with this evaluation, it would be "very difficult" to determine definitively whether his obesity or the hidden tumors caused his death.</p>.China man tows Tesla with ox in protest after second-hand car doesn't charge.<p>More noted that cats commonly mask their symptoms until they are in serious distress, making it challenging to diagnose conditions before they worsen. "Cats hold on to the last,” she explained. “Kroshik showed no signs of shortness of breath or digestive issues, and his health was constantly monitored due to his weight.”</p><p>Despite consistent health checks, Kroshik’s tests had shown no abnormalities leading up to his passing. “It’s painful that we couldn’t detect it sooner to help,” More said. “Kroshik was more than just a pet; he symbolized hope for everyone, and we were eager to share positive updates about his progress.”</p><p>Due to his size, Kroshik struggled to walk and followed a strict regimen that included an underwater treadmill to facilitate weight loss. His caretakers emphasized in a statement that “miracles sometimes don’t happen,” acknowledging the dedication of the medical team and the global support Kroshik received.</p><p>“Thank you for standing with Kroshik until the end,” they shared. “His journey showed how strong he was, and his memory reminds us of the compassion we must have for all animals.”</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: This article has been written by a generative AI tool and has been edited and reviewed by the DH Web Desk.)</em></p>