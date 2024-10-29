Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

World's heaviest cat, Crumbs, dies weeks after joining weight-loss program

According to veterinarians, Kroshik's extensive layers of fat had effectively concealed several cancerous tumors on his spleen and other internal organs.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 08:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 08:47 IST
World newscat

Follow us on :

Follow Us