Xi Jinping expresses condolences over Iranian President Raisi's death, foreign ministry says

The Chinese Foreing Ministry said that Xi Jinping has expressed condolences over Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's death.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 08:39 IST
Beijing: China's President Xi Jinping has expressed condolences over Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's death, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

