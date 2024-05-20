Xi Jinping expresses condolences over Iranian President Raisi's death, foreign ministry says

<p>Beijing: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>'s President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping">Xi Jinping</a> has expressed condolences over Iranian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ebrahim-raisi">Ebrahim Raisi</a>'s death, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.</p>.<div><p><strong>Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels </strong>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/deccan-herald-is-now-on-whatsapp-heres-how-you-can-join-2698271">Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks</a></p></div>