Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Yemen's Houthis claims launch of two operations against ships at Israel's Haifa port

The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 June 2024, 14:02 IST
Last Updated : 06 June 2024, 14:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Dubai: Yemen's Houthi group said on Thursday it launched two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance against ships at Israel's Haifa port.

"The first targeted two ships carrying military equipments in the port of Haifa, while the second targeted a ship that violated the decision to ban entry to the port", Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.

The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants, drawing US and British retaliatory strikes since February.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2024, 14:02 IST
World newsIsraelYemenShipHouthis

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT