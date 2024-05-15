YouTube blocks access to protest anthem in Hong Kong

Hong Kong: YouTube said on Tuesday that it would comply with a court order to block users in Hong Kong from viewing a popular democracy anthem, raising concerns about free speech and highlighting the increasingly fraught environment for tech companies operating in the Chinese territory.

Last week, a Hong Kong court granted a government request to ban the song, “Glory to Hong Kong,” listing 32 links to videos on YouTube. Judges said the song was a “weapon” that could be used to undermine national security.

The court said the injunction was “necessary to persuade” technology companies to “remove” the songs from their platforms.

A representative of YouTube said in a statement that the company would “continue to consider” an appeal of the court’s ruling but would comply with the order.