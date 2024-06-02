Zelenskyy meets heads of state in Singapore, seeks support for security summit

Zelenskiy and his defence minister, Rustem Umerov, held talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for more than an hour on Sunday on the sidelines of the conference before his speech.

Austin updated Zelenskyy on Washington’s military assistance to Kyiv and "reaffirmed the US commitment to maintaining the strong support" during the meeting, a Pentagon official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

"The two leaders pledged to further strengthen the strategic defence partnership between the United States and Ukraine," the Pentagon official said.

On the social media platform X, Zelenskyy said he had also met Indonesia's president-elect Prabowo Subianto; a delegation from the U.S. Congress; and the president of Timor-Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta.

He said Ramos-Horta had agreed to attend the peace summit, scheduled for mid-June in Switzerland. At last year's Shangri-La Dialogue, Prabowo had proposed an Indonesian plan for ending the war in Ukraine.

In an address to delegates on Sunday, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun said his country had been careful not to support either Russia or Ukraine. Beijing has decided not to attend the Switzerland summit.

"On the Ukraine crisis, China has been promoting peace talks with a responsible attitude," Dong said.

"We have never provided weapons to either party of the conflict. We have put strict controls on exports of dual-use items, and have never done anything to fan the flames. We stand firmly on the side of peace and dialogue."

Ukraine is facing a renewed assault from Russian forces, particularly around the northeastern city of Kharkiv. The United States recently relaxed restrictions on the use of US.-supplied weapons to strike targets in Russia, which experts say will help Ukraine blunt attacks before they gather momentum.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, organised by the London-based International Institute of Strategic Studies, ends on Sunday.

Russia has not attended the security summit in Singapore since it invaded Ukraine in 2022.