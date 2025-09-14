Zelenskyy urges allies not to 'look for excuses' to avoid sanctions on Russia

<p>Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged allies to stop buying Russian oil and not to "look for excuses" to avoid sanctions.</p><p>US President Donald Trump has said that the US would only follow sanctions when all NATO members agree to the same.</p> .Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy says discussed Russia sanctions, joint arms production with US envoy Kellogg.<p>"I urge all partners to stop looking for excuses not to impose sanctions—Europe, the US, the G7, the G20," Zelinskyy wrote on X.</p><p>"It is necessary to reduce the consumption of Russian oil, and this will definitely reduce Russia's ability to fight. We can hear the position of the U.S., and this position should be heard by all who still choose supplies from Russia rather than from other partners," he added. </p>