Monsoon Updates Live: Odisha braces for more rain as Met predicts formation of new low-pressure system
updated: Aug 12 2022, 07:50 ist
07:48
Odisha braces for more rain as Met predicts formation of new low-pressure system
Odisha may bear the brunt of another possible low-pressure system over the weekend, the Met office said on Thursday, even as the state continues to grapple with the losses and difficulties causes by torrential rain over the past few days due to a depression.
Heavy rain has battered several districts due to an intensified weather system, which crossed the state on Tuesday and now lay weakened over Madhya Pradesh. It led to flooding of many villages and low-lying areas, disrupting road connectivity as some bridges over swollen rivers collapsed.
07:47
MeT dept forecasts heavy rainfall in Rajasthan
The meteorological department has forecast heavy rains in most parts of Rajasthan for the next five days.
It has issued a 'yellow alert' for heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in several parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions.
07:45
Delhi: Yamuna level inch closer to danger mark after water released from Hathni Kund
Even as rains have eluded Delhi for most part of the Monsoon season, water level of the Yamuna river inched closer to the danger mark following discharge from Hathini Kund barrage in neighbouring Haryana on Thursday, officials said.
