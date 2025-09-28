Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Time to rethink CRR-SLR shackles

Time to rethink CRR-SLR shackles

For decades, the fractional reserve system—anchored in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) and statutory liquidity ratio (SLR)—has been the backbone of Indian banking.
Lalan Mishra
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 18:55 IST
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 18:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanoramaCRR

Follow us on :

Follow Us