PM in Karnataka Live: Modi to visit Davangere, inaugurate Whitefield metro line in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Karnataka today to take part in various programmes organised in Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru and Davangere. The PM will land at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in the state capital in the morning and will fly to Chikkaballapur in a helicopter to inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research there. This is said to be the first party meeting, which the Prime Minister will be attending, since the poll preparations began in Karnataka. Track all the latest news and updates from the PM's visit to the poll-bound state with DH!
Modi to mark culmination of 8,000-km long Yatra
Karnataka BJP and its leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have said that Modi will attend a mega rally in the district headquarters town of Davangere on March 25, to mark the culmination of the 8,000-km long 'Vijay Sankalpa Yatre'.
The 20 day state-wide tour, which began from four different parts of the state, in specially designed vehicles or 'Rathas', was kickstarted on March 1 by BJP national President J P Nadda at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district. Several senior BJP leaders, Chief Ministers of other BJP-governed states, and Union Ministers have taken part in the programme.
PM Modi to inaugurate Whitefield metro line today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the KR Puram-Whitefield metro line on March 25, according to a government source.
While Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)didn’t specify when the 13.71-km line would open,the government source said that would happen on March 25 when Modi would be in Karnataka to take part in several events.
Congress will turn Karnataka into its ATM if voted to power: Amit Shah
If voted to power in Karnataka, the Congress will turn the state into its ATM as the party's past is all about corruption, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.
Addressing a public rally in Bengaluru, Shah said that Narendra Modi's dream is development and people should bring BJP to power again to support the Prime Minister.
"The Congress is losing its existence in the country. If it wins any state, it will turn it into a treasure trove for the party. The Congress wants to turn Karnataka into its ATM," Shah said.
PM to visit Karnataka today, to address mega rally at Davangere
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday -- his seventh this year -- during which he will take part in various official events and address a mega public meet organised by the BJP.
