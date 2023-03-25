PM in Karnataka Live: Modi to visit Davangere, inaugurate Whitefield metro line in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Karnataka today to take part in various programmes organised in Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru and Davangere. The PM will land at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in the state capital in the morning and will fly to Chikkaballapur in a helicopter to inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research there. This is said to be the first party meeting, which the Prime Minister will be attending, since the poll preparations began in Karnataka. Track all the latest news and updates from the PM's visit to the poll-bound state with DH!