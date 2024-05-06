Watch | Chelsea FC pays tributes to 'Angry Rantman' Abhradeep Saha

The game, if Saha had lived to see it, might have been to his liking, as the London club thrashed David Moyes' side 5-0, with Cole Palmer opening the books early, and proving again that the transfer from Manchester City is having a prolific first season with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Conor Gallagher netted the second and a hungry Noni Madueke sent home the third, pretty much closing the chapter on WHU's hopes of winning the game.

However, Chelsea was not done yet, with their striker Nicolas Jackson scoring a brace, a welcome change for any fan of the club, who have not seen the Seneganlese having the best time.

After the match, Moyes, who is headed out of his role as the WHU gaffer said, "The manager should always take the responsibility, that's what happens when you do this job... Somewhere along the line the players have to take responsibility, do their jobs and be hard to play against," adding, "We've not been able to do the basics defensively to give ourselves the chances to stay in the game."

Chelsea's goal fiesta saw them move to the seventh spot in the Premier League table, above Manchester United, on goal difference.

While Madueke has urged his teammates to go all-out in the hopes of playing European football, which in their case would be the Conference League, it has to be noted that the Red Devils have a game in hand, and face Crystal Palace at home on May 12.

