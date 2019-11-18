<p>Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi protests in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against rising air pollution levels.</p>.<p>I had known Arun Jaitley personally. The rare political sourness between us used to turn into sweetness due to our personal relations. From his student life till his death, his life remained very active. He was a good student, good orator anda good leader, says Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the members of Parliament from Shiv Sena walks out of Lok Sabha over persisting farmers' distress in Maharashtra.</p>.<p>During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha,AAP MP Bhagwant Mann asks to BJP MP andMoS Finance Anurag Thakur, "Is the government ready to accept that the country is going through economic slowdown?"</p>.<p>It has been 108 days today since Farooq Abdullah was detained. Yeh kya zulm ho raha hai? (What is happening?) We want that he should be brought to the Parliament. It is his constitutional right, says Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>I also want to raise the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, says Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>This is regarding development of Lakshadweep, most officers deputed there are from DANICS (NCT of Delhi, Andaman andNicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar and Haveli Civil Service), they do not understand the local issues, saysLakshadweep MP Faizal PP Mohammaed in Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>We have sent a proposal to MHA to extended service of DANICS to local people so that issues peculiar to Lakshadweep can be addressed properly and the area gets developed. We request MHA to look at the proposal seriously, saysLakshadweep MP Faizal PP Mohammaed in Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>The Rajya Sabha will have a special discussion marking the 250th session of this August House. PM Narendra Modi will be speaking in the House at around 2 PM.</p>.<p>The Winter Session of Lok Sabha on Monday began on a stormy note, with protests by the Congress and other Opposition members over various issues. Soon after the oath-taking of four members and paying condolences to members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha who died in recent months, Opposition members sought to raise various issues.</p><p><br />Within minutes of commencement of the Question Hour, around 30 members from the Congress trooped into the well, shouting slogans and demanding that the government stop attacking the Opposition as well as foisting false cases.</p><p><strong>Read the full report <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/winter-session-starts-on-stormy-note-oppn-uproar-in-ls-777262.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</strong></p>.<p>Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is now addressing the Upper House of the Parliament.</p>.<p>I congratulate all MPs for 250th Session of Rajya Sabha, says PM Modi.</p>.<p>If the Lower House is connected to the ground, Rajya Sabha can stare far, says PM Modi. Thus, both the houses are crucial for development of the country, he adds.</p>.<p>Another significance is that some people are needed and prove to be valuable to Parliament but cannot contest elections. Rajya Sabha is the place that values the experience of those who excel in their respective professions, saysPM Modi.</p>.<p>Rajya Sabha has witnessed some historical days. Rajya Sabha is eternal. It never gets dissolved. It is the soul of the federal structure of India:, says PM Modi.</p>.<p>PM Modi says that he hopes the current Rajya Sabha members and the upcoming ones live up to benchmark set by Dr Radhakrishnan.</p>.<p>We must access if we are adding value to what Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan created, says PM Modi.</p>.<p> Everyone thought Triple Talaq Bill will get stuck in the Rajya Sabha but it is the maturity of this House that passed this very important law, says PM Modi.</p>.<p>In 2003, when Rajya Sabha was celebrating its 200th year, late Atal Bihari Vajyapee had warned people to not make Rajya Sabha, which is the second house, as the 'secondary house'.</p>.<p>Rajya Sabha is the second House, not the secondary house, says PM Modi.</p>.<p>PM Modi asks other parties to follow the discipline followed by BJD and NCP, who have decided not ot go to the well in protest.</p>.<p>Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms. They have never gone into the well. Yet, they have raised their points very effectively. Other parties including mine can learn from them, says PM Modi.</p>.<p>According equal representation to states and scraping time limit to speak in debates in the House were some of the suggestions made by members during the landmark 250th session of the Rajya Sabha on Monday.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/members-suggest-equal-representation-of-states-in-rs-777390.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Emergency, Money Bill, poaching of Rajya Sabha MPs from other parties and politicisation of Governor's office resonated in a debate as Rajya Sabhasat for a special sitting to mark its journey to the 250th session since its inception.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/emergency-poaching-of-mps-resonate-in-rs-debate-777428.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>As it severed its relationship with BJP, Shiv Sena logged into Opposition mode on Monday in Parliament by staging protests and a walkout, signing a Trinamool Congress notice seeking a discussion on the "grave" situation of country's economy and a subtle hint about how late Arun Jaitley used to "honour" relationships.</p><p>All eyes were on what Sena MPs will be up to as the Winter Session began and they started their new innings with a demonstration near Shivaji Statue in Parliament House complex just before Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met, protesting against the BJP-led government for not taking steps to alleviate the problems of farmers.</p><p><strong>Read the full report <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/sena-logs-into-opposition-mode-in-parliament-777507.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</strong></p>.<p>Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswan gives suspension of business notice in the upper house under rule 267, over Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issue.</p>.<p>Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MPs, RK Sinha, Vijay Goel, KTS Tulsi, GVL Narasimha Rao and Narendra Jadhav have given zero-hour notice on the issue of air pollution in the country.</p>.<p>Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) protection of Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi'.</p>.<p>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, senior BJP leader LK Advani, and others pay tribute in parliament to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, on her 102nd birth anniversary.</p>.<p>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla threatens action against MPs in the well of the House. He says, "There may have been a precedent to communicate with the Chair from the well of the House but after today, if this happens, I will take action."</p>.<p>BSP MP Danish Ali raises JNU issue in the Lok Sabha. He says that police atrocity is condemnable.</p>.<p>Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji are not normal protectees. Vajpayee ji had allowed Special Protection Group (SPG) protection for the Gandhi family. From 1991-2019, NDA came to power twice but their SPG cover was never removed, saysCongress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following protests by Left MPs who wanted to raise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and police action against students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).</p><p><br />As soon as official papers were laid on the table, Chairman Mao Venkaiah Naidu said he has disallowed the notices submitted by the MPs, prompting the MPs to rise in protest.</p><p><strong>Read the full report <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/rajya-sabha-adjourned-till-2-pm-over-jnu-protests-777570.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</strong></p>.<p>Opposition leaders met Rajya Sabha Chairman, Venkaiah Naidu today seeking discussion on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protest. They will continue to raise the matter once the house reconvenes at 2 pm.</p>.<p>Congress is the biggest and oldest party in India. We were hopeful that BJP and Home Minister will speak on it but they didn’t and therefore we had to walk out of Parliament, says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on SPG issue.</p>.<p>Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Lok Sabha on being asked if there is decline in stone-pelting cases since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. MHA said, "yes, there has been a decline."</p>.<p>Recommendations for Bharat Ratna are received regularly from various quarters, but no formal recommendation for this award is necessary. The decisionregarding Bharat Ratna is taken from time to time:MHA in Lok Sabha on if Govt has taken steps to confer Bharat Ratna to VD Savarkar</p>.<p>There has been considerable progress in the Naga peace talks. Almost all Naga underground groups are engaged with the Government of India in the peace process. All stakeholders including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be duly consulted before any settlement arrives with the Naga groups and their concerns will be taken into consideration: MHA on Naga peace talks</p>.<p>When the pollution issue occurs every year in Delhi then why is it that no voice is raised from govt & this House over this? Why do people need to knock the doors of the Supreme Court every yr over this issue? It is a matter of grave concern.: Manish Tiwari</p>.<p>Debate on pollution underway in the Lok Sabha. Out of the 7 BJP MPs from Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri & Hans Raj Hans are not present in the House while Union Minister and MP Dr Harsh Vardhan are speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.</p>.<ul>\t<li>For last 4.5 years the Delhi CM kept saying that the Prime Minister doesn't let him work, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor doesn't let him work. In the last 6 months, everyone is letting him work, he is distributing everything for free.Aaj jo usne (Delhi CM) Dilli ko diya hai ki 5 saal pehle akela Delhi CM khaasta tha, aaj poori Dilli khaas rahi hai. All he has given to Delhi for free is, pollution:Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, BJP</li></ul>.<p>Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP, in Rajya Sabha, on Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill: Thousands of people, sacrificed their lives at Jallianwala Bagh. In future, it should be never said that we attained independence without shedding a single drop of blood.</p>.<p>Centre had issued advisories to state governments and administration of Union Territories to take steps to curb mob lynching. The government also sensitized people through audiovisual media:Ministry of Home Affairs in Lok Sabha</p>.<p>Amid the ongoing political impasse in Maharashtra,Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to table a report in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday regarding President's Rule in the state. Maharashtra was placed under the President's Rule on November 12 after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommended the same in a report submitted with the Home Ministry. The governor had said there was no possibility of a stable government in Maharashtra given the current situation between the political parties. The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then considered the report of the governor to the President that was submitted on November 12. The Cabinet recommended that President Ram Nath Kovind issues a proclamation under Article 356(1) of the Constitution imposing President's rule</p>.<p>Congress MP Anand Sharma raises the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover to party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi andPriyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Rajya Sabha. He says, "We urge govt that issues of security of our leaders have to be beyond partisan political considerations."</p>.<p>In a meeting, the Congress has decided that the party will raise in Parliament the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment and detention of Kashmiri political leaders.</p>.<p>We will restore internet services in the Valley at the appropriate time. We are still assessing the situation on the ground, saysHome Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>Besides the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) bill, the government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session.</p><p>One ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies to arrest a slowdown in the economy and boost growth was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products.</p>.<p>As far as internet services are concerned, the decision can be taken by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities. There are activities by Pakistan too in Kashmir region, so keeping security in mind, whenever the local authority deems it fit, a decision will be taken, says Shah.</p>.<p>"Not a single person has died in police firing since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir. There has been a dip in the incidents of stone pelting. All newspapers are in circulation, all TV channels are running and all banks are operational in Kashmir," says Amit Shah.</p>.<p>In the midst of uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p><p><br />Pawar closeted with the prime minister for nearly 40 minutes, setting tongues wagging about a new political equation emerging in Maharashtra.</p><p><strong>Read the full report <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-election-2019/pawar-meets-modi-briefs-on-farm-crisis-in-maharashtra-777959.html">here</a>.</strong></p>.<p>Addressing the Rajya Sabha Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has no provision that excludes certain religions. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill, he said.</p>.<p>Union Minister RS Prasad, in Lok Sabha on 'whether the government has taken cognizance of reports of alleged use & purchase of Pegasus spyware by government agencies' said, "Some statements have appeared, based on media reports, regarding this. These attempts to malign govt for reported breach are misleading," according to ANI Tweets.</p><p>He also said that the government is committed to protect the fundamental rights of citizens, including the right to privacy. The government operates strictly as per provisions of law and laid down protocols. There are adequate provisions in the IT Act, 2000 to deal with hacking, spyware, etc.</p>.<p>The Congress demanded on Wednesday that the government must disclose all details about electoral bonds before Parliament, alleging that the scheme resulted in money laundering and destroyed transparency in the funding of political parties.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/cong-asks-govt-to-disclose-electoral-bonds-details-777994.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>During the Question Hour, Rahul Shewale also demanded that the definition of national security should be relooked at.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/ls-member-seeks-relook-at-national-security-definition-778009.html" target="_blank">Read More</a></p>.<p>Ability of spouses of H1B visa holders working in US to work was introduced in 2015. This category of visa is covered in H4 visa.Indians today account for 93% of total number of visas issued in this category, saysEAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)'. (ANI)</p>.<p>Congress member Shashi Tharoor on Thursday suggested that a legislative framework be adopted to implement the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which proposes multiple measures to combat air pollution.</p><p>Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Tharoor said political differences should be kept aside as there was a need to work together to address this "toxicity".</p><p>"A legislative approach needs to be adopted to implement the NCAP," he said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/legislative-framework-to-implement-ncap-tharoor-778516.html" target="_blank">Read More</a></p>.<p>As signals emerged of a government formation led by Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the former NDA partner got into the Opposition mode in Parliament, training guns on the Modi government in Lok Sabha over a number of public issues on Thursday.</p><p>Raising the farmers' plight due to unseasonal rain in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena member Bhavana Gawali said they have demanded that the government take immediate measures to address their problems.</p><p>Hoping that the government will soon be formed in Maharashtra which is currently under the President's rule, the Shiv Sena MP from Yavatmal urged Congress' acting president Sonia Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar to take “initiatives” towards government formation in the State.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/shiv-sena-plays-opposition-in-ls-raises-public-issues-778468.html" target="_blank">Read More</a></p>.<p>Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary & Congress MP Manish Tewari have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'disinvestment of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)'. (ANI)</p>.<p>Trinamool Congress (TMC) has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'continued shutdown in Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir)' (ANI)</p>.<p>Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'criminal negligence of the teaching faculty and doctors of Wayanad'. A 10-year-old student had died on November 20 allegedly after snakebite in school in Wayanad, Kerala. (ANI)</p>.<p> Congress tweets, "Congress Party MPs stand in protest outside Parliament against the BJP govt's dubious & corrupt practices.</p><p>The BJP govt lied to the people of India & our democratic institutions to pass the Electoral Bond Scheme, only to make themselves richer."</p>.<p> "This House represents 130 crore people and I think the entire House will agree with the fact that single-use plastic should be stopped. If the MPs of India take this resolution then the message will be spread among 130 crore people of our country," says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)</p>.<p>The government will convene a meeting of environment ministers of all states to discuss the problem of single-use plastic and solid waste management and measures to solve it, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said inLokSabha on Friday. (PTI)</p>.<p>BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members clashed in Rajya Sabha on Friday over the quality of water being piped to households in the national capital, prompting an angry response from Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu who asked members to maintain decorum. (PTI)</p>.<p>Members of Left parties and the BJP on Friday clashed in Rajya Sabha over the issue of Jawaharlal Nehru University students' protest against a hike in hostel fees and a draft hostel manual which imposes dress codes and curfew timings.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/left-bjp-clash-in-rs-over-jnu-fee-hike-protest-778741.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>A bill to ban the production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and similar products was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/bill-to-ban-production-sale-of-e-cigarettes-in-ls-778715.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday attacked the BJP-led government over disinvestment of PSUs, accusing it of pursuing privatisation to "pamper" some private players.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/govt-selling-psus-to-pamper-some-private-players-adhir-778767.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The government is not privatising the Indian Railways but only outsourcing commercial and on-board services to private players in order to provide better facilities to commuters, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/only-outsourcing-some-railway-services-govt-778768.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The Centre has decided to grant Rs 600 crore as interim relief for Maharashtra farmers whose Kharif crops were affected due to heavy rains in October, Minister of State for Agriculture Purushottam Rupala said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/centre-to-give-rs-600-cr-interim-relief-to-maha-farmers-778775.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The Delhi government is "creating hype" on the issue of rising air pollution in the national capital due to "political reasons", Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary told the Rajya Sabha on Friday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/delhi-govt-creating-hype-on-pollution-for-politics-778782.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday asked Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to prepare a diet chart for pregnant women and provide it to all members for circulation in their respective constituencies.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/birla-asks-irani-to-make-diet-chart-for-pregnant-women-778781.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The government is awaiting the Labour ministry's decision on modifying consumer price indices before linking MGNREGA wages to inflation, Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/consumer-price-indices-change-await-labour-min-decision-778791.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>There has been an increase of 362 per cent in the allocation of funds for railway projects in Bihar and as many as 55 projects are underway in the state, the Central government said on Friday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/55-railway-projects-underway-in-bihar-govt-778809.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Over 3,000 sexual assault evidence collection kits have been distributed for training to states and union territories, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/over-3000-sexual-assault-probe-kits-distributed-778827.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Congress, IUML, TMC have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "sabotage of democracy in Maharashtra".</p>.<p>A week after their new military-style uniform triggered a controversy, Rajya Sabha marshals wore their old uniform but without the turban on Monday. The marshals wore a black bandghala but the heavy turban was missing when they accompanied Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to the House.</p><p>The new uniform resembling military attire, including the Peaked Caps, had attracted criticism from a section of politicians as well as military veterans, including former Army Chief V P Malik. The marshals had worn the new uniform on the first day of Winter Session last Monday but the next day, they removed the cap following controversy.</p><p><strong>Read the full report <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/rajya-sabha-marshals-to-return-to-old-uniform-779610.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</strong></p>.<p>Congress president Sonia Gandhi led protests against the Modi government on Monday accusing it of "murdering democracy" by forming a government in Maharashtra and trying to poach MLAs from the NCP.</p><p><br />Congress lawmakers protested in the Parliament premises, raising slogans and waving placards, against the Modi government. "This is a murder of democracy," Gandhi said as Congress members held a huge banner 'Stop Murder of Democracy' inside the Parliament premises.</p><p><strong>Read the full story <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/sonia-rahul-gandhi-lead-protests-over-maha-situation-779621.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</strong></p>.<p>A bill that seeks to regulate the recycling of ships as per international standards was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/recycling-of-ships-bill-introduced-in-ls-779679.html">Read More</a></p>.<p>Good morning readers, as the Winter Session of Parliament begins today, key issues which are likely to emerge as flashpoints between the opposition and treasury benches will includethe situation in Jammu and Kashmir, economic slowdown, unemployment and the government's plan to bring the Citizenship bill.</p>.<p> "Today is a historic day. 70 years ago, we adopted our great Constitution," says PM Modi at the Parliament.</p>.<p> "I remember and pay my respects to all great men who have given their contributions to gift us this vibrant democracy.26 November also hurts us. When terrorist plans in Mumbai tried to sabotage India's great traditions, thousands of years of cultural heritage, to this day. I salute all the great souls killed there," said PM Modi at the joint session.</p><p>"Baba Saheb Ambedkar had asked that we got independence and we became a republic, but can we hold on to this? Had he been present today, no one else would be happier than him. India has answered his questions and has empowered itself on the right path," he said.</p><p>'Dignity for Indian' and 'Unity for India' are two messages that our Constitution has propagated. It has upheld the dignity of every India and has ensured the Unity of India stands strong," he told in the Parliament.</p>.<p> "Gandhi Ji had said - Right is duty well-performed. He had also written that he had learnt from his illiterate but intelligent mother that every right is directly linked to your responsibility that you've performed well," PM Modi said.</p><p>"Our Constitution is the ultimate achievement of global democracy. It not only keeps us vigilant about rights but also makes us aware of our duties," he said.</p><p>"Rights and responsibilities go hand-in-hand. Mahatma Gandhi had explained this relationship well. Now that we're celebrating his 150th birth anniversary, his quotes become even more relevant," he pointed out.</p>.<p> "Rights and responsibilities go hand-in-hand. Mahatma Gandhi had explained this relationship well. Now that we're celebrating his 150th birth anniversary, his quotes become even more relevant," PM Narendra Modi said in the joint session.</p><p>"In 1947, UNESCO's Dr. Julian Huxley had written a letter to 7 world leaders for guidance, including Gandhi Ji. He had asked for the baseline for the World Charter of Human Rights.Gandhi Ji had replied that we can only expect all rights when we perform our duties to perfection. Thus, according to the father of our nation, duties and rights were directly linked," PM Modi said.</p>.<p> Congress MP Hussain Dalwai has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'Government formation in Maharashtra by unconstitutional means' (ANI)</p>.<p> "I convey my warm greetings on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the adoption of the ‘Constitution of India’, to all of you, and to all our fellow citizens in India and abroad," said President Ram Nath Kovind on the 70th Constitution Day of India.</p>.<p>The government introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday a Bill to merge two Union Territories -- Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one.<br /><br /><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/bill-to-merge-2-uts-introduced-in-ls-779965.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>The government is considering amendments to the Prevention of Child Marriage Act to make reporting of child marriages mandatory for the agencies concerned, Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani has said.</p>.<p> "The fact is that we're facing a crisis in terms of statistical credibility worldwide. The constant revision of numbers by Govt-for example, Government's own Chief Economic Advisor questioning revision of GDP growth from 6.7% to 8.2%," says Shashi Tharoor at the Parliament.</p><p>"Govt is aware of the shortcomings. It is a continuous process and we are trying to upgrade it. We will be happy to have any inputs," Rao Inderjit Singh, MoS(Ind), Statistics and Programme Implementation said in Lok Sabha replying to the Congress MP.</p>.<p> "There are terrorist attacks in many parts of Jammu & Kashmir. Where is normalcy is J&K? Government is misleading the House. Government should make a statement," saidCongress MP S Kodikunnil.</p><p>"Terror incidents have been taking place in Jammu and Kashmir for the last 30-35 years. But I must compliment the forces that it has now come down to almost nil (Lag bhag na ke barabar)," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh replied to the Congress MP inLok Sabha.</p>.<p> "I congratulate ISRO on the successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite & over a dozen nano satellites of USA. The advanced Cartosat-3 will augment our high resolution imaging capability," Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla said.</p>.<p> "We had a target to build 60 lakhs individual household toilets in urban areas. Inputs indicate that attempts are being made by Pakistan based terrorists to reactivate their camp inBalakot & restart their religious & Jihadi indoctrination courses against India. Indian govt committed to taking steps to protect borders: MoS Home GK Reddy in Rajya Sabha The purpose of the Anti-Defection Law was that MPs-MLAs used to go from one party to another in a day. It shouldn't happen so the law was brought. 28 people have died in detention centres & hospitals where they were admitted, in Assam between 2016 & 13th October 2019:Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Rajya Sabha

Ministry of Defence in Lok Sabha on whether Govt has taken note of Chinese soldiers incursions & transgressions in border areas including Ladakh: There is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control&there are areas along LAC where both sides have differing perception of LAC.Due to both (India and China) sides undertaking to patrol up to their respective perception of the LAC, transgressions do occur. In past three years along Line of Actual Control (LAC) transgressions have occurred by Chinesesoldiers. I have come here with an amendment in the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act. After the amendment, under this Act, SPG cover will be given only to the PM and members of his family who live officially with him at the PM's residence.SPG cover will also be given to a former Prime Minister and his family, living in a residence allotted by the government, for a period of 5 years: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha BJP said in its manifesto that it will invest 25 lakh crores in agriculture in 5 years which means 5 lakh crores each year. But only 53,000 crores was allocated in thebudget.The question is about credibility. Farmers must trust what thegovernment says:Anand Sharma, Congress in Rajya Sabha They are not in power anymore," he pointed out.</p>.<p> "The director of IB went to meet Manmohan Singh Ji and his family personally and assured him that after threat-assessment, there was no need for SPG.Manmohan Ji himself asked him to do what he feels is right. There's no point of not responding to his letter," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha.</p><p>"This Govt wants to provide security to every political party and is already providing the same. But political parties can't be given equal security as provided to the Prime Minister of the country," he said.</p><p>"I have no hesitation in saying on record that the changes that were made to the bill earlier were made keeping in mind a single family. It is the first time it has been changed keeping in mind the security of PM," he told in the House.</p>.<p> "Vindictive Approach is not the rite of my party, Congress party has jailed the entire country many times with vindictive approach," Amit Shah says.</p>.<p>"Members of the Gandhi family have been on several trips without informing several times. Vindictive Approach is not the rite of my party, Congress party has jailed the entire country many times with vindictive approach," Amit Shah says.

Members of the Gandhi family have been on several trips without informing several times. Instances like this has happened about 600 times," says Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha. They (Congress) say I'm a terrorist but they are the ones who gave protection to a terrorist. Even after 34 yrs life remains affected. People are still not in the condition to work. Many laborers have demanded MRS, where they can retire on medical grounds: Pragya Singh Thakur. She will be removed from the consultative committee of defence," says BJP working President JP Nadda.</p>.<p>MLAs of the Opposition parties staged a walkout from the Assembly today, on the first day of the winter session, and staged a protest demanding the cancellation of the Question Hour and holding a discussion on Citizenship Amendment Bill & National Register of Citizens(NRC).</p>.<p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: If someone considers Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt', then our party condemns it. Mahatma Gandhi is an idol for us, he was our guiding light and will remain so.</p>.<p> "BSNL & MTNL are strategic assets for the country, therefore we have decided to revive them. Employee cost of BSNL was 75.06% of revenue, MTNL was 87.15%, Airtel was just 2.95%, Vodafone-Idea 5.59% & Jio 4.27%,"Union Minister of Communications, RS Prasad said in Rajya Sabha.</p><p>"This load had to be revived by proper Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) package and we have given a very attractive VRS package, they are coming," he said.</p>.<p>Congress, other UPA parties, set to move censure motion in Lok Sabha against BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Nathuram Godse: Sources.</p><p><em>PTI</em></p>.<p>BJP MP Pragya Thakur insists her controversial remark in Lok Sabha was against "insult" to revolutionary Udham Singh.</p>.<p>IT Minister makesa statement in the Rajya Sabhaon the reported use of spyware which compromised phone data of some persons through WhatsApp.</p>.<p>In the session beginning Monday, the government is set to push for the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a key BJP plank which is aimed at granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries.</p>.<p>On 5 September 2019 WhatsApp wrote to CERT-In providing an update to the security incident reported in May 2019 stating that while the full extent of this attack may never be known, WhatsApp continues to review the available info: Ravi Shankar Prasad in RS.</p>.<p>It also mentioned that based on WhatsApp data available, they believe that the attackers may have attempted to reach the devices of approximately 121 users in India:Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>Digital players, both Indian & foreign are welcomed to contribute to the growing market but must understand that safety & security of Indians is of prime importance. They must erect appropriate security walls to ensure this, or appropriate action will be taken: Ravi Shankar Prasad.</p>.<p>I appeal to all the parties to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and investigate this sensitive issue as it is connected to our fundamental rights and national security:Digvijaya Singh, Congress in Rajya Sabha on WhatsApp privacy breach issue.</p>.<p>The digital maps for all 1731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi will be uploaded on the new portal well before December 31:Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>Amid BJP’s attempt to distance itself from MP Pragya Thakur’s comment in praise of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, a party MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia said Nathuram Godse committed a mistake but was not a terrorist.</p>.<p>50 MPs including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dayanidhi Maran, Manicka Tagore, NK Premachandran have given a letter to the Speaker, Lok Sabha stating, 'House resolves to censure Pragya Thakur for having insulted Mahatma Gandhi, by calling Nathuram Godse a 'deshbhakt' in the House.'</p>.<p>CBSE has increased exam fees of Class 10&12 board exams 2020 from Rs 750 to Rs 1500, for all students, inc SC/ST candidates for all schools in the whole of India, except schools of Delhi Govt: Union Minister of HRD Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha</p>.<p>The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, passed in Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>I completely accept Pakistan is a unique neighbour. It's very different from all our other neighbours. When it comes to 'Neighborhood First' policy, our objective is today that all our neighbours work with us. If you look at trade, projects, visas-everyone number with every neighbour except Pakistan is better than before.' Neighborhood First' is a statement of priority. We've made clear it to them that we will be generous and large-hearted: S Jaishankar in RS.</p>.<p>I am realistic enough to know that it is a long and patient effort. We are not lacking in patience, perseverance and aspiration. We will get there one day. It is progressing day by day:EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha on 'When will India be UN Security Council permanent member?</p>.<p>Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'problems of farmers of Kashmir Valley due to heavy snowfall'.</p><p>Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shiv Pratap Shukla has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'arbitrary increase in fee by private schools'. (ANI)</p>.<p>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday indicated that he would call BJP member Pragya Thakur, who is facing opposition fire for her remarks on Nathuram Godse, to the House after the Question Hour.</p><p><br />Without naming Thakur, the Speaker said he would "ask the respected member to come to the House at noon after Question Hour".</p><p>Birla made these observations after the Congress once again raked up the issue of the controversial remarks on Nathuram Godse by Thakur on Wednesday.</p><p>As soon as the House met for the day, Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said opposition members have raised the issue. He said such remarks also hurt the dignity of the chair and as the custodian of the House, the Speaker should take action.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/speaker-indicates-pragya-thakur-to-be-called-to-ls-780866.html" target="_blank">Read More</a></p>.<p>BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday tendered an apology in Lok Sabha for her remarks on Nathuram Godse.</p><p>The Bhopal MP also said she was dubbed as a terrorist despite being acquitted by a court.</p><p>"If I have hurt anyone with my comments, I regret and tender my apology," she said, without taking Godse's name. (<em>PTI</em>)</p>.<p>A demand to provide legal services including bail provision to those persons who claim to be Indians but have been lodged in detention centres in Assam for want of residency proof for more than three years was made in Rajya Sabha on Friday.</p><p>Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Jairam Ramesh of the Congress said there are six detention centres in Assam holding 998 foreigners.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/demand-to-give-legal-services-to-those-in-detention-780897.html">Read More</a></p>.<p>Union Min for HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in a written reply to question in Lok Sabha said, "Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are governed by Institutes of Technology Act,1961 which provides autonomy in the functioning of IITs, through Board of Governors constituted for the purpose."</p>.<p>CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over 'exponential rise in the price of essential commodities such as onions and pulses'</p>.<p>AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over 'increasing crime against women and Hyderabad incident'</p>.<p>Congress and Indian Union Muslim League hasgiven Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'Chinese incursion into the territory of Arunachal Pradesh'.</p>.<p>All India Trinamool Congress, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Shiv Sena and Congress has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'gang rape and killing of girls in Hyderabad'</p>.<p>BJP MP Uday Pratap Singh has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over 'derogatory remarks made by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha) against PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.</p>.<p>The issue of rape and murder of Telangana woman veterinarian raised in Lok Sabha: Speaker Om Birla says, "Desh mein jo ghatnayein ghat rahi hain uspe Sansad bhi chintit hai. I have given permission for discussion on this after Question Hour".</p>.<p>No govt or leader would want that such incident occurs in their state. This problem can't be solved by just making laws. To eradicate such acts, there's a need that we take a stand together against such crimes.:GN Azad, Congress in Rajya Sabha, on rape & murder of the veterinary doctor.</p>.<p>I request all the systems, judiciary, legislative, executive & other systems to come together to see that a social reformation takes place. This should be on an emergency basis: Congress' Amee Yajnik in Rajya Sabha, on rape & murder of woman veterinary doctor in Telangana.</p>.<p>"I think it is time the people now want the government to give a proper and a definite answer.These type of people (the accused in rape ) need to be brought out in public and lynched," saysRajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on rape & murder of woman veterinary doctor in Telangana.</p>.<p>What is required is not a new bill. What is required is political will, administrative skill, change of mindset and then go for the kill of the social evil:Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on crimes against women.</p>.<p>Nearly 78% of depositors of this bank are now allowed to withdraw their entire account balance.As regard to promoters, we have ensured that the attached properties of the promoters can be given to RBI under certain conditions, so those properties can be auctioned out and the money can be given to depositors:Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Punjab and Maharashtra Corporation bank scam.</p>.<p>This act has brought shame to the entire country. It has hurt everyone. The accused must be given the most stringent punishment for their crime:Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on rape & murder of woman veterinary doctor.</p>.<p>Ramesh Pokhriyal in a written reply to a question in LS: To regulate fees & prohibit capitation fees in PVT deemed to be universities, UGC has prepared the draft UGC (fees in professional education imparted by pvt aided & unaided institutions deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2019.</p>.<p>BJP members in Lok Sabha on Monday protested against Congress leaderAdhirRanjan Chowdhury calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as "infiltrators" and sought his apology, saying they will not tolerate such an "insult".</p><p>"I condemn his (Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) statement. President of Congress party ghuspethia hai. (Congress party president is aninfiltrator)If Congress has any sense he should apologise. Otherwise, I will demand that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi apologise on his behalf," saidUnion Minister Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>"They (BJP) are calling our leader Sonia Gandhi 'infiltrator' What are you people (BJP) saying? If my leader is an infiltrator, then your leader is also one," saidCongress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>There was no GDP before 1934. It isn't right to think of GDP like the Bible, Ramayan or Mahabharat and in the future, there wouldn't be much use of the GDP: BJP leader Nishikant Dubeyin Lok Sabha</p>.<p>If this Bill (TaxationLaws (Amendment)Bill, 2019)was really to help everybody, especially the MSME sector, then the tax rate reduction should apply to all entities. It should not apply to just the companies, it should apply to LLPs, partnership firms & other non-corporate entities also, added TMC's Moitra.</p>.<p>"I have been told that I am the worst Finance Minister, they're not even waiting for me to finish my term. I told them that please give me more ideas, we will work on it. If there's a govt that listens, it is PM Modi's govt," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.</p><p>"We are a government that listens, whether it is criticism or input. When Home Minister responded to an industry leader, it was with a clear attitude that we are willing to hear or take criticism," she added.</p><p>We're called 'suit-boot ki sarkaar' again & again. We're told that lowering corporate tax helps only rich. I want to tell them that the corporate tax cut helps all small & big businesses registered according to the Companies Act, said Sitharaman.</p>.<p>8 cr people got gas connections under Ujjwala. Who are the 68 lakhs beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat? Who are those 11 cr people who got toilets in their houses? Are they someone's 'damaad or jija?' We don't have jijas in our party, we only have karyakartas, said Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'rape of a tribal girl in Puri during Rath Yatra'.</p>.<p>Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs Sanjay Singh and Sushil Gupta hold protest in Parliament premises against a rise in onion prices. MP Sanjay Singh says, "32000 tonnes onions rotted away, why didn't Centre take action? You can let onions rot away but cannot sell it at lower prices?"</p>.<p>GK Reddy, MoS Home: I appeal to people of the nation to download '112' emergency helpline app. It's being implemented across the country. GRP & police at railway stations & CISF are providing security at airports. Money has been sanctioned to the states to implement '112' helpline.</p>.<p>Uproar in Lok Sabha; BJP MPs ask for an apology from Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his statements on PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and FM Nirmala Sitharaman.</p>.<p>Yesterday all MPs stood together on the issue of rape & murder of Telangana doctor. Kuch samay baad, jinke naam mein 'Dhir' hai aise Adhir Ranjan Ji ke apne dhir ka bandh phoot gaya. FM Nirmala Sitharaman par unhone jo tipani ki woh sabse bura hua:BJP MP Poonam Mahajan in Lok Sabha</p>.<p>Nirbal toh aap hain dada (Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) ki ek hi parivaar ki mahila ke liye aap khade hain and usi ke samaan aur suraksha ke liye lad rahe hain: Poonam Mahajan</p>.<p>Case was registered in Muzaffarpur, Bihar on 2/10/19 against persons, mostly belonging to film industry for allegedly trying to discredit the country. After the probe, Police filed a closure report:MHA in Lok Sabha on sedition case against 49 citizens over their letter to PM on mob lynching.</p>.<p>Incidents of the kidnapping of women & adolescent girls and their trafficking to gulf countries on a large scale have not come to notice of Govt of India. Occasionally, reports from Indian Missions abroad indicate that some Indian women seek overseas employment, particularly in Gulf countries, without obtaining Emigration Clearance (EC). Such women become vulnerable to various employment-related problems:Ministry of Home Affairs in Lok Sabha on reports of kidnapping & trafficking of women & adolescent girls to gulf countries.</p>.<p>Incidents of terrorist violence declined after 5th August. From 5th August 2019-27th November 2019, there have been 88 such incidents as compared to 106 such incidents from 12 April 2019-4 Aug 2019. There has been an increase in the number of infiltration attempts from across the border. During the 88 day period from 5th August 2019 - 31st October 2019 there have been 84 such attempts as against 53 such attempts from 9th May 2019 - 4th August 2019.</p>.<p>The Congress attacked the government on Tuesday over the security breach at party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence here, alleging that the incident showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had put the lives of its leaders at risk. PTI</p>.<p>Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern on rising sea levels.'</p>.<p>Amid concerns over BJP's perceived preference for review of the reservation policy, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend the reservation for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies for another 10 years.</p>.<p>Pakistan shelters terrorists and China shelters Pakistan. China has started sending ships to Andaman & Nicobar. We keep aggression in our voice when it comes to Pakistan, then why are we balanced soft towards China? asksAdhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>There is no mutually agreed Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India & China. Due to different perceptions of the LAC, sometimes incidents of incursion occur, I accept it. Sometimes the Chinese Army enters here & sometimes our people go over there:Defence Minister in Lok Sabha</p>.<p>In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, says PM Modi.</p>.<p>Union Cabinet approves the withdrawal of <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23JammuAndKashmir" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">Jammu And Kashmir</a> Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019. Cabinet also approves Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019; Bill to be introduced in the current session of Parliament.</p>.<p>Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 to be introduced in the current session of Parliament: I&B Minister after Cabinet meeting.</p>.<p>.</p>.<p>"To tackle this issue and to invite suggestions, government had created a committee of ministers, they have held a meeting and government is aware of the matter. Action in such cases is taken under section 300 and 302 of Indian Penal Code,"HM Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on mob lynching cases.</p><p>"The CPI (M) is saying that the central government is running from Political Vendetta.I want to tell them that in Kerala, the government under which 120 BJP and RSS workers have been killed and their investigation is not done, such people have no right to speak about political Vendetta," the Home Minister said earlier.</p>.<p>Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to grant ownership rights to people living in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, benefiting eight lakh families.The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha.</p><p>Read more <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/unauthorised-colonies-in-delhi-to-get-ownership-rights-782651.html" target="_blank">here</a></p>.<p>BJP MP Sushil Kumar Singh has given Zero Hour Notice in Lok Sabha over 'demand to include Magahi language in 8th schedule of Constitution.'</p><p>BJP MP Sushil Kumar Singh has given Zero Hour Notice in Lok Sabha over 'demand to include Magahi language in 8th schedule of Constitution.' <a href="https://t.co/ofcFBqhK0s">pic.twitter.com/ofcFBqhK0s</a></p><p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1202428041697185793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 5, 2019</a></p>.<p>"I don't eat much onion," says finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman amid soaring prices</p>.<p>Congress leader P Chidambaram leaves from his residence. Congress leader P Chidambaram leaves from his residence. He will hold a press conference, later today. P Chidambaram was yesterday granted bail by Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate. P Chidambaram was yesterday granted bail by Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.</p>.<p>NHAI has a AAA credit rating and 2 to 4 lane, 4 to 6 lane and 6 to 8 lane highway expansions will be done after thorough financial viability study said the Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari. In 5 years we will reduce accidents by 5 years. Further, he said that Tamil Nadu has been able to reduce by 29%. We will study the quality of roads and rate them said the minister in the Lok Sabha. Will implement best practices from around the world.</p>.<p>In areply toanother question, the minister said that new ambulances with advanced capabilities will be posted at toll plazas. He said that a Rs 7000 crore plan has been given to the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank each to identify and improve black spots and prevent accidents.</p>.<p>After spending 106days in jail in the INX Media case, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram walked into Parliament to warm handshakes and hugs from his party and Opposition colleagues."The government cannot silence me," Chidambaram said as he enteredentered the Parliament House.<br /><br /><a href="http://https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/govt-cant-silence-me-says-p-chidambaram-782851.html">Read more</a></p>.<p>Parliament's Winter Session starting tomorrow is expected to witness much heat as the Opposition looks to corner the Union government over issues like economic slowdown and situation in Kashmir while the Modi dispensation seeks to push through the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a key part of the BJP's ideological agenda.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his customary remarks at a session eve all-party meeting held on Sunday asserted that the government is ready to discuss every issue and exhorted everyone to make the Winter session as productive as the last one, when Parliament gave its nod to the bifurcation of the then state of Jammu and Kashmir and nullifying Article 370, besides several other important bills.</p><p><strong>Read the full report <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/parliaments-winter-session-expected-to-see-much-heat-777063.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</strong></p>.<p>P Chidambaram at a press conference in a reply to question that Rahul Bajaj is tall enough to say what he said at a meeting. There is fear at everywhere, search your heart, is there not fear in your heart?</p>.<p>Quoting Thiruvalluvar, former FM P Chidambaram said "We (Congress) will not practice vendetta politics, I'm a better man." to a question.</p>.<p>When asked about the $ 5 trillion GDP by 2023, former FM, P Chidambaram said that there is a definitional problem and asked whether 5 trillion dollars is in nominal terms.</p>.<p>What is the police doing? Where is the fear of law? asked P Chidambaram on the rapes that have gripped the nation.</p>.<p>"Students are absolutely right. In a welfare state, higher education should be totally free." He said that heagrees the countryis not in a position to offer completely free education but the fees should be reasonable. He further says that JNU, IIT, IIM and other institutions are examplar in this matter and that he fully supports students protesting at JNU and other institutions.</p>.<p>Complete breakdown of law and order in many parts of India: P Chidambaram on crimes against women</p>.<p>If govt believes Gandhis do not require SPG protection, then that is a cross govt has to bear: P Chidambaram</p>.<p>Congress, some other parties better equipped to pull economy out of slowdown, but we have to wait for better times: P Chidambaram.</p>.<p>At the opening of P Chidambaram's press conference, P Chidambaram said that he intends on visiting Kashmir if the government allows him to do so.</p>.<p>Jaya Bachchan, SP MP on crimes against women: Yeh kya ho raha hai? Agar hum bohat sakht shabd use karte hai toh hume kaha jata hai ki aapko yeh nahi bolna chahiye tha...Abhi mujhe aisa lagta hai kahi gusse mein mein, aap log mere saamne khade hai, aapko pakad ke na maar du.</p>.<p>What is needed, is not mere arrest in one case. We must send out a signal to the entire country & society that in such incidents action should be taken promptly, swiftly, & adequately, so these things are not repeated again, addedRajya Sabha Chairman & Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu while talking aboutwoman set-ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao.</p>.<p>The government is committed to protecting the fundamental right of its citizens to privacy and reports of surveillance of citizens are completely misleading, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.</p><p>Replying to a query on the safety of citizen's data during Question Hour, the Electronics and IT minister said the government operates strictly according to provisions of law and laid down protocol.<br /></p><p>Read more <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/reports-of-surveillance-of-citizens-are-false-prasad-782931.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</p>.<p>The BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of violating bail conditions by claiming to have a very clear record as a minister, saying the case against him is essentially about corruption he was allegedly involved in as the finance minister.</p><p>Read more <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/bjp-accuses-chidambaram-of-violating-bail-condition-782885.html" target="_blank">here</a>.<br /><br /></p>.<p>Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha: Cutting down corporate tax is not just good for headlines, not just good PR, not just good atmospherics, it's good reform. This govt now in 2nd term, after taking up lot of reformatory steps in 1st term is committed to further reforms.</p>.<p>"Spent more than 20 mins on what steps have been take for onions, gave data, but no, 'Oh, she's an elitist. She doesn't eat onions' gets picked up. It becomes a critique of this government," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha.</p><p>"Is Ujjwalafor elitists? Is Jan Dhan, PMAWAS, Ayushman Bharat for elitists?Is thisgovernment elitist?' asked the Finance Minister.</p><p>Talking about a 2012 price rise, Sitharaman quoted what someone fromthe previous government had said"'When the urban middle class can buy a bottle of mineral water for Rs. 15 and ice cream for Rs. 20, why are people making noise about the price rise?'and I am being elitist?"</p>.<p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Thursday said the lower 15 per cent tax rate for new manufacturing companies will not apply to computer software development, mining and printing of books.<br /><br />She was replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that replaces the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, promulgated on September 20, 2019, to cut the base corporate tax rate.<br /><br />Read more <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/software-dev-mining-not-in-lower-15-corp-tax-782962.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</p>.<p>The Rajya Sabha on Thursday gave its consent to the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, replacing an ordinance that was used to slash corporate tax rates to stimulate growth.</p><p>The Lok Sabha has already passed the bill and the Upper House cleared the legislation with a voice vote without any changes.</p>.<p>A bill to amendArms Act, 1959 is expected to be moved by Amit Shah today. FM Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move a bill to provide for the establishment of an Authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India.</p>.<p>Congress MP Madhusudan Mistry has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'non release of MPLAD funds for 2019-20.'</p><p>Congress MP Madhusudan Mistry has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'non release of MPLAD funds for 2019-20.' (file pic) <a href="https://t.co/g6XjShD9yK">pic.twitter.com/g6XjShD9yK</a></p><p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1202814515517116417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2019</a></p>.<p>Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and party Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on the 'law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh.'</p><p>Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and party Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on the 'law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh.' <a href="https://t.co/jV6IKyR5EL">pic.twitter.com/jV6IKyR5EL</a></p><p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1202817802819629057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2019</a></p>.<p>Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs protest in Parliament over rising onion prices <a href="https://t.co/M9DNuuXEBk">pic.twitter.com/M9DNuuXEBk</a></p><p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1202818778096009216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2019</a></p>.<p>TMC MP Sajda Ahmed asked whether the Government has taken note that environmental toxins are an issue of serious concern. 'Thorough, inclusive and comprehensive' research being conduct to assess the impact of pollutants and toxins on human health, said Dr Harsh Vardhan,Minister of Health and Family Welfare.</p>.<p>"NGT has said that if TDS is less than 500, use of RO is not recommended, if it is more than 500, use RO. SC has asked ministry to consider grievances of manufacturers, we will listen to stakeholders, maximum minerals must be protected. Before we had Ro, we used other methods of purification like UV. We will take into account what the NGT has to say, the health of people and stakeholders" said Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar.</p><p>Also read:<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/city/bengaluru-infrastructure/the-health-risks-of-demineralised-water-781057.html">The health risks of demineralised water</a></p>.<p>55.8% of women in menopause between the ages of 48 and 49, face risk of ofcardio-vascular dieseases and osteoporosis, says Smriti Irani</p>.<p>INC MP Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, said on gang rapes and violence against in India "There is a Ram temple being while Sita Maiya is being burnt." The MP demanded an answer from thegovernment. The government must condemn attack on Unnao women, said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Choudhary.</p><p>Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary,Congress in Lok Sabha: The Unnao victim has 95% burns, what is going on in the country? On one hand there is a Lord Ram temple being built and on the other hand Sita Maiya is being set ablaze. How are criminals feeling so emboldened? <a href="https://t.co/ptXYGifLN6">pic.twitter.com/ptXYGifLN6</a></p><p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1202843041393868800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2019</a></p>.<p>A law needs to be constituted through which such (crimes against women) cases are heard directly in Supreme Court, currently procedure starts from lower courts,process goes on & on. I appeal to you (Speaker) to set up a committee to discuss this.</p>.<p>Congress MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha in protest against Unnao (UP) incident where a woman was set ablaze.</p><p>Congress MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha in protest against Unnao(UP) incident where a woman was set ablaze. <a href="https://t.co/QIRwGHT84Y">https://t.co/QIRwGHT84Y</a> <a href="https://t.co/tnhwegcgIz">pic.twitter.com/tnhwegcgIz</a></p><p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1202843571776131072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2019</a></p>.<p>Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha: The fact that you (Opposition MPs) shout here today, means you do not want a woman to stand up and talk about issues. You were quiet when in West Bengal panchayat polls, rape was used as a political weapon, you were quiet then.</p>.<p>Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Lok Sabha: We condemn how some MPs behaved when a Minister(Smriti Irani) was speaking a while back, they should apologize to her.</p><p>Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Lok Sabha: We condemn how some MPs behaved when a Minister(Smriti Irani) was speaking a while back, they should apologize to her. <a href="https://t.co/MGfdmKJO7b">https://t.co/MGfdmKJO7b</a> <a href="https://t.co/enxXpvp9qP">pic.twitter.com/enxXpvp9qP</a></p><p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1202863169338671106?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2019</a></p>.<p>The government is ready to discuss all issues in the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.</p><p>The winter session is from November 18 to December 13.</p><p>"During the session, which will be the last session of Parliament in 2019, there should be high quality of debates in which all MPs should contribute," Modi said.</p><p><br /><strong>Read the full report <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/govt-ready-to-discuss-all-issues-in-winter-session-pm-777200.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</strong></p>.<p> "For the last few days, the country has been agitating over brutal crime against women. Our demand was Home Ministry should respond to our grievances but instead of addressing our concern, treasury benches resorted to hurling allegations," says Congress leaderAdhir Ranjan Chowdhury.</p><p>"The treasury benches were preparing themselves to stall the House on the excuse that during an exchange of views in Parliament, Minister Smriti Irani was humiliated. It was to dilute concerns raised by us, as all debates take place in the full glare of media," he said.</p>.<p> BJP leader Smriti Irani after the adjournment of the Parliament session said that "Today, I had a Congress MP chastise me for he said I spoke aggressively."</p><p>"In the House, some male MPs came towards me rolling up their sleeves, following which a young MP said, 'Why did Smriti Irani even speak?," she said.</p><p>"I am shocked. I will want to see in Parliament on Monday, how is opposition going to punish me further for speaking in interest of women," says Union Minister Smriti Irani.</p>.<p>With thegovernmentall set to introduce the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Opposition is gearing up to challenge the ruling BJP-led NDA on the floor of the House by opposing itstablingas well as moving amendments to the proposed “anti-Constitution” legislation.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/citizenship-bill-to-be-tabled-in-lok-sabha-on-dec-9-783874.html">Read More</a></p>.<p>The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which the government has proposed to introduce in the Lok Sabha, is the most divisive and fissiparous move in the country’s legislative history. The Union cabinet has approved the Bill which has provisions that strike at the very idea of India envisaged in the struggle for freedom, ordained by the Constitution and lived by the people for decades, and even centuries.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/first-edit/citizenship-bill-attack-on-the-idea-and-soul-of-india-783826.html">Read More</a></p>.<p>Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha opposing introduction of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019.</p>.<p>TMC MP Santanu Sen has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'change the name of the state of West Bengal to 'Bengal.'</p>.<p>This Bill is in the interest of northeast states and the country. The Bill will get nod from both the Houses of the Parliament: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019</p>.<p>Ahead of tabling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday, the Shiv Sena has questioned whether "selective acceptance" of Hindu illegal immigrants will act as a trigger for a religious war in the country and accused the Centre of apparently doing an "invisible partition" of Hindus and Muslims over the bill.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/cab-sena-accuses-centre-of-hindu-muslim-partition-783900.html">Read More</a></p>.<p>MP Sonal Mansingh has given notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘problem faced by musicians due to damage to instrument in Air India flight to the USA.’</p>.<p>Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at the introduction stage on the grounds that it "violates" the fundamental right to equality.</p><p>Tharoor submitted the notice this morning under Rule 72 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha.</p><p>The Bill violates the Fundamental Right to Equality prescribed by Article 14 since it infringes upon the principle of "equality before the law" and the "equal protection of laws" guaranteed to all persons, including non-citizens, Tharoor said in his notice</p>.<p>Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Bill protesters burnt tyres, clashed with police and many raised slogans with swords in their hands in parts of Assam, as Home Minister Amit Shah gears up totable the Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/east-and-northeast/parts-of-assam-tense-as-amit-shah-gears-up-to-table-cab-783911.html">Read More</a></p>.<p>Senior Congress leaderKapilSibalhit out at the government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it is a "cab" ride with a divisive driver.</p><p>TheCitizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB)seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.</p><p><em>PTI</em></p>.<p>This Bill is against the Constitution and against Hindu-Muslim unity. We will reject this Bill and Opposition is with us on it. We will not let this Bill pass:Badruddin Ajmal, Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri, Assam on Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019</p>.<p>Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel raises the issue of the Delhi fire incident which claimed 43 lives, in the House.</p>.<p>The unemployment rate today is at a 45-yr-old high. Given the current economic slowdown, will govt consider maintaining a central database where they've info that somebody who availed education loan has got employment or not?, asks Congress' Manish Tiwariin LS during a question on waiver of education loan.</p>.<p>Supporting the movement, spearheaded by theManipurPeople Against CAB (Manpac), protesters came out in large numbers in many areas of the city on Sunday while women vendors of a temporary market here staged a sit-in against the proposed legislation.</p><p>The women vendors of the Panthoibi temporary market at Khwairamban Keithel stopped their daily work and joined the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a market committee official said.</p><p>The city police dismantled the 'shamiyana' (tent), set up by the women agitators and dispersed them to stop their movement, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>We are against Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019and the party will oppose it at all costs:Samajwadi Party Chief and MP from Azamgarh (UP) Akhilesh Yadav</p>.<p>The Constitution Amendment Bill is an attack on the principles of federalism: Opposition</p>.<p>Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Citizenship Amendment Bill said, "It is nothing but targeted legislation over minority people of our country". Union Minister Amit Shah replies, "This Bill is not even .001% against minorities in the country"</p>.<p>I will answer all questions on the Bill. Tab House se walkout mat karna,says Amit Shah</p>.<p>Bill violates the basic structural features of the constitution envisioned in the preamble as an entitlement of citizenship based on religion is against the secular fabric of the country:N. K. Premachandran, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP</p>.<p>Saugata Roy, TMC in Lok Sabha: This bill is divisive and unconstitutional, it violates article 14 of the constitution. This law is against everything our founding fathers including Dr.Ambedkar envisioned: Saugata Roy, TMC in Lok Sabha:</p>.<p>I appeal to you(Speaker), save the country from such a law & save Home Minister also otherwise like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion, says Asaduddin Owaisi.</p>.<p>Some members feel that the Right to Equality will be affected by this. I want to ensure everyone that it isn't wrong.In 1971, Smt. Indira Gandhi had decided to give citizenship to everyone who came from Bangladesh. Why weren't people from Pakistan given Citizenship then?, asks Amit Shah.</p>.<p>Even after 1971, minorities have been continuously persecuted in Bangladesh. The genocide hasn't stopped. Congress gave refugees from Uganda citizenship but not from England. Why? There was a reasonable classification behind it: Amit Shah</p>.<p>A lot of laws have been made associated with Article 14 with reasonable classification in the past. Three countries, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, are closely related to India's ground realities. This country shares a border of 106 km with Afghanistan, says Amit Shah</p>.<p>We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, says PM Modi.</p>.<p>During Partition, refugees were exchanged. The Nehru-Liaquat Pact happened in 1950 in which both countries promised to take care of its minorities. Sadly, in all three neighbouring countries, religious atrocities happened against Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Buddhists, Jains and other minorities. The Bill aims to provide citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities who have come to India. We aren't taking away any rights from Muslims, contrary to the popular belief: Amit Shah.</p>.<p>Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the government is committed to the Bill which won't steal anyone's rights and won't do injustice to anyone.</p><p>130 people have supported the mandate, Shah said in the Lok Sabha, adding that there was no political agenda behind this Bill.</p>.<p>We are including Manipur in the Inner Line Permit system, this big issue has now been resolved. I thank PM Modi on behalf of people of Manipur for fulfilling this long standing demand: Shah in Lok Sabha</p>.<p>A man trying to enter Parliament building has been caught by Security personnel and has been handed over to Delhi Police. More details awaited: ANI</p>.<p>We support this Bill but we have certain concerns also, we expect Govt to take note of our concerns. Even among Muslims, there are sects which are persecuted, we request Govt to also treat them at par: Midhun Reddy, YSRCP in Lok Sabha</p>.<p>We support this Bill. This Bill should not be seen in the light of Indian citizens, both majority and minority. If persecuted minorities of Pakistan are given Indian citizenship, then I think this is the right thing, said Rajiv Ranjan Singh, JD(U) in the Lok Sabha</p>.<p> With a heavy heart, I say that we oppose the Bill, says NCP leader Supriya Sule.</p>.<p>YSRCP and JD(U) on Monday supported the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, which was introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/ysrcp-jdu-support-citizenship-amendment-bill-784049.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p>Parliamenton Mondayapproved legislation to regulaterecyclingofshipswith a view to make India an attractiveshipbreaking destination to create employment while at the same time ensuring it does not become a dumping ground of the world.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/parliament-approves-ship-recycling-bill-784052.html" target="_blank">Read More</a></p>.<p>AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a blistering attack on the Union government in Lok Sabha over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it was aimed at making Muslims "stateless" and will lead to another partition.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/cab-seeks-to-make-muslims-stateless-owaisi-784060.html" target="_blank">Read more:</a></p>.<p>This Bill in not unconstitutional and does not violate Article 14: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha onCitizenship (Amendment) Bill.</p>.<p>"If partition had not happened on the basis of religion, I would not have come here with the bill": Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha onCitizenship (Amendment) Bill.</p>.<p>We cannot give the status of Intruder to the ones coming from neighbouring country. They are the refugees who take refuge in India, saysAmit Shah</p>.<p>In 1991, Hindu population was 84% & in 2011, it was 79%. In 1991, Muslim population was 9.8% and today it's 14.23%. We have done no discrimination on basis of religion and in future as well, there will be no discrimination based on religion, says Amit Shah.</p>.<p>This Bill is not against any religion but to protect the ones who are assaulted. This Bill is not against Article 14, Article 25 and Article 21, says Amit Shah</p>.<p>We do not discriminate based on religion. In India, the population of Hindus havereduced while the population of Muslims haveincreased: Amit Shah</p>.<p> We will never accept Rohingya Muslims as our citizens, says Shah</p>.<p>Number of minorities in Pakistan reduced from 23% to 3%. The number of minorities in Bangladesh has gone down too. These minorities need to be protected, says Amit Shah.</p>.<p>India doesn't need refugee policy, has enough laws for the protection of refugees, Amit Shah says while responding to debate on Citizenship Bill.</p>.<p>Denying Manish Tewari's statement that India has signed the UN refugee convention, Amit Shah says Indian laws are enough to manage refugees and India did not sign any refugee convention.</p>.<p>President gives his assent to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019.</p>.<p>Amit Shah talking about Indian Muslims said that Indian minorities have nothing to fear. There is no discrimination against Muslims in India.Muslims are a minority in Pakistan, there is no discrimination against Muslims in India, saysAmit Shah in Lok Sabha</p>.<p>Lok Sabha passes Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019with 311 votes in favour and 80 votes against it.</p>.<p>Assamlocals stage a protest in Dibrugarh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha yesterday. (ANI)</p>.<p>The controversial Citizenship (Amendment), which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday late night, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.</p><p><br />The Bill will not be taken up for discussion on Tuesday as the Bill as passed by Lok Sabha was not transmitted to Rajya Sabha due to the passage of the legislation happening late in the night.</p><p><br />There were speculation that the Bill will be taken up for passage in the Upper House on Tuesday itself.</p>.<p>TMC MP Saugata Roy has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over, "brutal lathicharge on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by Delhi Police." (ANI)</p>.<p>Left Parties protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, in front of the Parliament.</p>.<p> "Situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. I can't make Congress's condition normal, because they had predicted bloodshed after abrogation of article 370. Nothing of that sort happened, not one bullet was fired," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said a decision on releasing detained political leaders, including three former chief ministers, in Jammu and Kashmir will be taken by the local administration and the central government will not interfere inthe matter.<br /><br />The minister's statement came after Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the government when political leaders, including sitting member and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, would be released.<br /><br />Read more <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/jk-admin-to-decide-on-detained-leaders-release-shah-784217.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</p>.<p>While responding to a question asked by Rahul Gandhi on farmers' suicides, Reddy, in his written response said, "As informed by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), many states/union territories reported “Nil” data on suicides by farmers/cultivators and agricultural labourers."</p><p>To a question on crimes against women, Reddy said, "Criminal Law(Amendment) Act, 2018 was enacted to prescribe even more stringent penal provisions including the death penalty for rape of a girl below 12 yrs of age. The Act also mandates probe completion and trials within 2 months each."</p><p>In a written reply to a question on the development of new Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, said, "7th Central Pay Commission allowances worth around Rs 4,800 croreapproved for government employees of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh."</p>.<p>G Kishan Reddy on SC's Ayodhya judgement: Directions of SC in its judgment on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid matter include the formulation of a scheme by the Centre with necessary provisions for setting up of a Trust with a Board of Trusteesor any other appropriate body, the functioning of the Trust, the powers of the Trustees, transfer of land to the Trust and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters.</p><p>Central Government is duty-bound to act as per the directions and orders of the Court, within the stipulated time frame.</p>.<p>Minister of State for Home Affairs on Jammu and Kashmir and its security situationin Lok Sabha:</p><p>"Govt of Jammu & Kashmir has reported that in order to prevent commission of offences involving a breach of peace, activities prejudicial to the security of State & maintenance of public order certain persons including stone pelters, overground workers, separatists, etc. were taken into preventive custody under statutory provisions by the concerned Magistrates & such preventive detentions are being regularly reviewed by relevant statutory authorities.</p><p>During attempts of infiltration from across Line of Control from 2005 till 31st Oct, 2019, 1011 militants have been killed, 42 militants apprehended & 2253 militants pushed back/returned due to efficient vigil of security forces.</p><p>Since 1990, 22,557 militants have been neutralized in incidents of terrorist violence by security forces till 1st December, 2019."</p>.<p>Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment in Lok Sabha on whether govt has taken steps for providing reservation in private sector: As per information provided by Dept for Promotion of Industrial & Internal Trade, no such proposal for reservation in private sector is under consideration</p>.<p>A Bill which seeks to extend by ten years the quota given to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was moved for consideration in Lok Sabha by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, saying these communities still need reservation for a decisive say in policy-making.</p><p>A similar reservation in the form of "nomination" for the Anglo-Indian community in Lok Sabha and state assemblies is not being extended.</p><p>The reservation given to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and the Anglo-Indian community for the past 70 years is to end on January 25, 2020.</p>.<p>The controversial Citizenship (Amendment), which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday late night, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with Opposition conceding that it has no numbers to derail the government but insisting that it is gearing to pitch it as a "majority versus morality" question.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/citizenship-amendment-bill-to-be-tabled-in-rs-on-dec-11-784198.html">Read More</a></p>.<p>The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, will allow processing of private data without the consent of the owner of the information for credit scores, debt recovery, security, operation of search engines and whistleblowing.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/draft-data-bill-allows-processing-pvt-data-sans-consent-784343.html">Read More</a></p>.<p>Among the Opposition leaders who will speak during Citizenship Amendment Bill debate in Rajya Sabha, are Kapil Sibal from Congress, Derek O'Brien from Trinamool Congress and Ramgopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party.</p>.<p>Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday wondered why Sri Lankan Tamils and Muslims were left out of the ambit of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill if it was a "genuinely benevolent" legislation.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/why-lankan-tamils-muslims-left-out-of-cab-asks-haasan-784487.html">Read More</a></p>.<p>Citizenship Amendment Billto be taken up in Rajya Sabha at 12 noon. There will be no Question Hour. Question Hour is held usually at 12 noon in Rajya Sabha. Legislative business usually starts at 2 PM in the Upper House.</p>.<p>Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh has given adjournment motion notice on 'unrest and strife in the country over Citizenship Amendment Bill</p>.<p>BJP parliamentary party meeting: The Citizenship Amendment Billwill be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 12 pm today, and it will be passed in the house with a comfortable majority:Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.</p>.<p>Citizenship Bill will be written in golden letters, will give permanent relief to people who fled religious persecution: PM Modi at BJP meet. Modi further said the Opposition was speaking the language of Pakistan on Citizenship Bill.</p><p><em>PTI</em></p>.<p>RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav holds protest in Patna against <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23CitizenshipAmendmentBill" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">C</a>itizenship Amendment Bill& National Register of Citizens (NRC); says, “CAB is unconstitutional. It has been clearly written in the Constitution of India that the country cannot be divided on the basis of religion." He further said, "Some JDU leaders are raising questions against a day after thegot passed in LS. It's all part of the drama. Nobody in JDU has the courage to go against Nitish Kumar ji. Nitish ji has compromised by supporting the Bill just to remain in power"</p>.<p>The Citizenship Act,1955 was a milestone in regulating the migration levels, entry and exit of foreigners in India and keeping a constant check on it.<br />Its history is as important as its future impacts on the nation. Here is the Bill’s history, amendments, and controversies.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/citizenship-amendment-bill-all-you-need-to-know-784514.html">Read More</a></p>.<p>"We have to clear our doubts on this bill, if we don't get satisfactory answers then our stand could be different from what we took in Lok Sabha. Vote bankpolitics should not be played, it's not correct. Don't attempt to create a Hindu-Muslim divide again. Also, nothing in this bill for Tamil Hindus of Sri Lanka", says Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena.</p>.<p>Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs protest in Parliament premises, seeking the release of GST dues to Telangana state from the Centre.</p>.<p>UN chief Antonio Guterres will not comment on India's Citizenship (Amendment) Bill while the domestic legislative process is still underway, his spokesperson has said, stressing the need to ensure that all governments pursue non-discriminatory laws.</p>.<p> TMC seeks to adjourn the discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Bill saying that the bill is defective</p>.<p>There has been an almost 20% decline each in the population of religious minorities in both Pakistan and present-day Bangladesh. Either they were killed or they fled to India for shelter, says Amit Shah.</p>.<p>After partition, we imagined that citizens who live here as minorities and who are minorities in a neighbouring country will be able to live life with dignity, follow their religion with dignity, protect their family with dignity: Amit Shah</p>.<p> We will address all the concerns of the North East: Amit Shah</p>.<p> People are accusing that we are practising vote bank politics, but we had mentioned the Citizenship Amendment Bill in our manifesto during the General Elections, says Amit Shah.</p>.<p>In this bill, we have come up with an amendment to the process of making religious minorities of the three countries a citizen by protecting them. At the same time, we have come up with provisions to protect the rights of the North-Eastern States: Amit Shah</p>.<p>India cannot give citizenship to Muslim migrants from world over, the bill only aimed at minorities from 3 nations facing persecution: Amit Shah</p>.<p>A lot of difference between the bill of 2016 and 2019, says Anand Sharma</p>.<p>The bill that you have brought is an assault on the very foundation of the Indian constitution, it is an assault on the Republic of India. It hurts the soul of India. It is against our constitution&democracy. It fails the morality test, says Anand Sharma.</p>.<p> The bill must be sent to a standing committee. This bill is an insult to BR Ambedkar, says Congress' Anand Sharma</p>.<p>Article 14 ensures right to equality, whereas your bill fails the test of constitution: Cong</p>.<p>Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra.</p>.<p>Entire North East has complete protection under Citizenship Bill; we do not want the region to fall into trap of some mis-campaigning: Rijiju</p>.<p>The basis of the bill we are talking about today is just one that the minorities in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan who have been tortured on religious grounds and who have taken refuge in India will be granted citizenship: Nadda</p>.<p>The basis of what we are talking about today about the Citizenship Amendment Bill is just one and that is, in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the minority who have been subjected to religious persecution have the task of granting citizenship rights and that is the basic thing, says BJP's Nadda.</p>.<p>After the partition of the country, overnight people had to leave their homes and move around. At that time, there was a Nehru-Liaqat pact, which concerned that minorities were protected in both places. But that didn't happen.There was division on the basis of religion but the pact remained just on paper, could not live in truth, says JP Nadda.</p>.<p>Citizenship Bill is anti-Bengali and anti-Indian. Because of this bill, the country is moving from democracy to dictatorship, says TMC MPDerekO'Brien</p>.<p>This government is very good at making promises, this government is even better at breaking promises, says TMC</p>.<p>Today is the day for you to stand up and be counted: TMC appeals BJP and JDU MP in Lok Sabha.</p>.<p> I don't agree that a nation can be made based on religion, says SP MP</p>.<p> Modi government is trying to fulfil Mohammad Jinnah's two-nation theory. The govt is trying to make India Muslim-mukt, says SP</p>.<p>The Home Minister must understand that the idea of Muslims not being prosecuted in Muslim majority counties is false.Ahmadis are regularly persecuted in Pakistan, says CPI(M) leader TK Rangarajan.</p>.<p>DMK's Tiruchi Siva questions as to why theminorities from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka are excluded from CAB, as they too have a state religion.</p>.<p>MP Swapan Dasgupta said in the Rajya Sabha that the Bill has taken the Geneva convention of 1951's definition of a refugee and given it an Indian context, thus following the international norms.</p>.<p> "Attempt is being made to make the entire Bengali Hindus who came from East Bengal invisible citizens. They have an identity and that identity must be recognised," said MP Swapan Dasgupta in the Rajya Sabha.</p><p>Followed by him, Biswajit Daimary, of Assam'sBodoland People's Front, raises a protest against CAB in the region, saying, "There is an apprehension that if settlers are given citizenship rights, the culture of the state will be adversely affected."</p>.<p>"We should bring our collective wisdom and common sense to say if this Bill is Constitutional or not."</p><p>"What we are doing is pushing the issue to the lap of the judges," he says.</p><p>"The judges are, respectable people, but they are unelected judges, unelected lawyers will ultimately decide whether what we do is Constitutional or not. This is a slap on the face of the Parliament. Parliamentarians are asked to do something unconstitutional, and then the baby is passed on to the judiciary," says the Congress leader.</p>.<p> "Thankfully they are not embedding it in the Constitution, they are only making it a law. And I am absolutely confident and clear in my mind that this law will be struck off," says Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.</p><p>He questioned the Centre about leaving out the other neighbours and grouped Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, identifying only six religious groups.</p><p>He also pointed out that Judaism and Islam were also a part of the Abrahamic religions, but only Christianity is taken up.</p><p>He asked as to why the Sri Lankan Hindus and Bhutanese Christians were excluded in the Bill.</p><p>He also questioned the emphasis of religious persecutions, when there are also persecutions taking place due to political and internal wars.</p>.<p> "A resolution of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh of 1970 stated that India has fully protected its promise and minorities.</p><p>But if Pakistan had also respected the assurance of the safety of minorities, there would not have been a decrease in the number of minorities there," says BJP working BJP President JP Nadda.</p><p>"At the time of partition, Nehru-Liaquat was pacted, in which it was concerned that minorities should be protected at both places, but this did not happen.</p><p>There was a division on the basis of religion, but the pact remained only on paper, but could not live in truth," he said in the Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>"The preamble speaks about secularismand Article 14 thateverybody should be treated equal. It is a violation of the Article 14," saysBSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra, opposing the Bill, in Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>Manoj Kumar Jha of Bihar's RJD said that a state which persecutes does not categorise on religion and also pointed out that the Bill doesn't any provision for atheists.</p>.<p> Congress leader Kapil Sibal quoted in the Rajya Sabha B R Ambedkar, saying that Mr. Savarkar and Mr. Jinnah, instead of being opposed to the one-nation vs two-nations issue, were in complete agreement about it.</p><p>Sibal said that Savarkar and Jinnah agreed that there were two nations in India - Muslim and Hindu.</p><p>"I request the Home Minister to withdraw that allegation because we in the Congress believe in one-nation, and you don't believe in it," says Sibal in the Rajya Sabha on the CAB.</p>.<p> "Those who have no idea of India cannot protect the idea of India," Kapil Sibal said.</p><p>"CAB wouldn't have been needed if Congress hadn't allowed partition on basis of religion": I don't understand which history books the Home Minister has read. Two-nation theory is not our theory. It was perpetrated by Savarkar," he said in the Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>Nityanand Rai, MoS Home, said, "As per extant instructions, visa of foreigners who are staying in India for 15 years or more continuously under different categories can be re-categorised as 'X-Misc'." (ANI</p>.<p> "It is obnoxious, abominable, undemocratic, unreasonable, unpardonable, unjustifiable, unconstitutional Bill is passed today in the Council of States that will become a black chapter in the annals of this Upper House," says MDMK chief Vaiko in opposition to the CAB in the Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p> "In the national anthem, Tagore has categorically asked all religions to unite. This idea of Tagore is under attack. The idea of India is under attack," saysIndependent MP Ritabrata Banerjee on the CAB in the Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>The government on Wednesday proposed sending the Personal Data Protection Bill to a joint select committee of both Houses of Parliament amid protests by the Opposition, which said the right to privacy of citizens was being compromised and demanded that it be sent to the departmental standing committee, headed by Shashi Tharoor of the Congress.</p><p>As opposition parties such as the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) attacked the government in the Lok Sabha for a growing "snooping industry" under its watch and alleged that the Bill violated the Constitution, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad refuted the charge and said a parliamentary panel could examine it in the most detailed manner.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/govt-introduces-data-protection-bill-in-lok-sabha-784606.html" target="_blank">Read More</a></p>.<p>Attacking the BJP over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday said the manifesto of any political party cannot be above the Constitution of the country.</p><p>Starting the debate in the Upper House of Parliament, the leader of opposition termed the controversial Bill "divisive, discriminatory" and against the fundamentals of the Indian Constitution.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/party-manifesto-cant-override-constitution-sharma-784614.html" target="_blank">Read More</a></p>.<p> "It's stupid to attempt to make India a country for one sect. Young India will reject such plans soon. It's not primitive India for your old plans," says MNM chief Kamal Haasan.</p>.<p> "Sri Lankan Tamils didn't come to India due to religious persecution. They came here due to a full-fledged war in the country. Their population has dwindled because they have gone back. All this business of genocide is LTTE propaganda," BJP MP Subramaniyan Swamy said on the CAB in the Rajya Sabha.</p><p>"The population of Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Christians and Parsis living in Pakistan has seen a sharp decline since 1952," he said.</p><p>He also said thatArticle 14 does not bar this particular amendment because it has been in part of several judgments. Article 14 has undergone scrutiny in many cases, he said.</p><p>"Religious groups in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have been singled out and oppressed. As far as Ahmadiyyas or Shias are concerned, they would prefer going to Iran or Bahrain to seek refuge," said the BJP leader.</p>.<p>Prasanna Acharya, BJD on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019: Our stand is the same as was in Lok Sabha. We are supporting the bill but we want certain amendments in the bill like including Sri Lanka in it. (ANI)</p>.<p>Those who intentionally abuse their parents or senior citizens under their care and protection or abandon them may be sentenced to six months' imprisonment or slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 or both, according to a Bill introduced to amend the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/bill-in-ls-to-penalise-abusers-of-senior-citizens-784624.html" target="_blank">Read More</a></p>.<p>Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday charged the Congress with speaking the "language of Pakistan" on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, and asked its leaders about their concerns when Kashmiri pandits were forced out of the valley.</p><p>Chouhan, who is former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, alleged that the opposition Congress was creating confusion over the CAB.</p><p>"It (CAB) is not against any community and religion. India is a country of Muslims and it will remain so for them. The opposition is creating confusion across the country on the CAB," Chouhan told reporters here.</p><p>The BJP leader is on a visit to Dhanbad which goes for polling on the fourth phase of the Assembly elections on December 16.</p><p>(PTI)</p>.<p>The Centre on Wednesday airlifted 5,000 paramilitary personnel to Northeastern states, including Assam, for maintenance of law and order duties in wake protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which is being debated in Parliament, officials said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/east-and-northeast/cab-5k-paramilitary-personnel-being-sent-to-northeast-784612.html" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>.<p> "Our country is governed by the Constitution and the Constitution is based on the principle of equality. We expect that Shiv Sena will keep this in mind while voting for Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha," saysMaharashtra Cabinet minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. (ANI)</p>.<p>Union Cabinet approves Aircraft (Amendment) Bill to enhance safety and security of aircraft operations. The Bill enhances the maximum limit of fine from the existing Rs 10 Lakhs to Rs 1 Crore.</p>.<p>Home MInister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha said that the resason behind bringing in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was to rectifya historic wrong casued dueto partition which was done on the basis of religion.</p>.<p>Shah in Rajya Sabha: "Addressed the issue of Sri Lankan refugees when the Sri Lankan crisis happened, looked at the refugees from Uganda when that concerned issue came up.</p><p>Now we are looking at the three countries and the minorities that border India. Shouldn't been seen through the political lens."</p>.<p>Can followers of Islam in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan be called minority? No. When the religion of the State is Islam, then, chances of persecution of Muslims is lesser: Home Minister Shah</p>.<p>During the UPA govt, the then Rajasthan govt wrote to then HM P Chidambaram stating outstanding issue of large no. of Pak refugees from Hindu and Sikh communities. 13,000 people from two religions only were benefited. Whereas, we have included refugees from 6 religions.: Home Minister Shah in Rajya Saba.</p><p>No one will say anything because whatever the Congress does is secularism. Till when will you fool people? asks Shah.</p>.<p>Shiv Sena supported the Bill yesterday. They should tell the people of Maharashtra as to what happened within the span of a night that they changed their stand today. Sena changed colours: Shah in Rajya Sabha</p>.<p>Seven generations of my family has lived in Inida, I am from India, not from abroad. Don't tell me what the idea of India is: Shah in Rajya Sabha</p>.<p>Kapil Sibal Ji said "Muslims are scared of you". They shouldn't be scared and neither should you. Nobody is snatching the citizenship of Indian Muslims. This Bill aims to give citizenship, not take it: Shah in Rajya Sabha</p>.<p>Congress Ministers' remarks sound like Pakistan's ministers, look at Pakistan's PM's remark yesterday adn look at what Congress Ministers have been saying today: Shah</p>.<p>Pak PM's comment and Congress's comment are alike. Why are you (Congress) rattled?.... I want to ask why did Congress oppose the Enemy Property Bill, asks Shah.</p>.<p> Home Minister Amit Shah listeddown a number of instances where minorities, Christians in Pakistan, Buddhists in Afghanistan andHindus in Bangladesh,were exploited.</p>.<p>Responding to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh raising the fact that Muslims in India are scared, Shah said that they have nothing to be scared of.</p><p>No one will be sent to detention camps, said Shah responding toShukhenduSekhar Ray.</p><p>On being asked why Afghanistan has been added to the Bill, he said that because an Islamic nation has come in between and Afghanistan itslef is an Islamic nation, there are atrocities happening on minorities.</p>.<p>113 votes against select panel</p><p>92 votes for select panel</p>.<p>Rajya Sabha negated the motion for sending Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to Select Committee. 124 members voted against it while 99 members voted in its favour. The motion was moved by CPI(M) MP, KK Ragesh.</p>.<p>Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP, on being asked if they have boycotted the voting: Yes, Shiv Sena has boycotted the voting.</p>.<p>Ayes - 125</p><p>Noes - 99</p>.<p>The Joint Movement against Citizenship Amendment Bill (JMACAB) has withdrawn its indefinite strike called against implementation of the <a dir="ltr" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019?src=hashtag_click">Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019</a>, saidTripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb</p>.<p>Congratulate PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, HM Shri AmitShah ji & the entire nation on the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019. This historic Bill empowers minorities who were persecuted based on their religion, upholding values integral to our Constitution, says Vasundhra Raje</p>.<p>Historic day for India as the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 gets passed in Parliament says Smriti Irani. Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi Ji and HM Amit Shah Ji for their firm resolve towards upholding humanitarian values enshrined in our culture, Tweets Irani.</p>.<p>The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be challenged in court in the near future as it is "highly suspect" in terms of constitutionality, senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said on Wednesday.</p><p>Earlier, senior Congress leaders indicated that the party could move court with AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal saying "we will explore all possibilities."</p><p>The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Lok Sabha cleared the Bill on Monday.</p><p><strong>Read the full report <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/cab-to-be-challenged-in-court-in-near-future-singhvi-784751.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</strong></p>.<p>The situation in the Northeast remains tense with several parts reporting violent clashes between those opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and those refusing to join them. The Centre on Wednesday airlifted 5,000 paramilitary personnel to Northeastern states, including Assam, for maintenance of law and order duties in wake protests over the Bill.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/liveblog/assam-cab-protest-live-guwahati-placed-under-indefinite-curfew-army-deployed-in-tripura-784798.html">Click here for the latest updates on Assam Protests</a></p>.<p>I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of the CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. IIUML in its petition pleaded the SC to declare as illegal and void. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal will represent IIUML in its petition pleaded the SC to declare as illegal and void.</p><p>AN<em>I</em></p>.<p>AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, on 'protest in Assam, Tripura & northeastern region over Citizenship Bill.</p>.<p>We are happy that the Citizenship Amendment Billhas been passed in both the Houses of the Parliament & it will soon become an Act. It'll give great relief to millions of refugees who came to India decades ago&are living here as stateless people:BJP General Secy Ram Madhav</p>.<p>Left parties to organise protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill and National Register of Citizens, across the country, on December 19, ANI reports</p>.<p>Unrest is across the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. But worst situation is in northeastern states, as a result of the passage of CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 in both Houses. People of northeast, irrespective of religion, are against bill, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said to ANI</p>.<p>"We want to thank Centre, PM & HM Amit Shah for the courageous step of bringing Citizenship Amendment Bill. It is a big initiative of present govt to give honorable place to refugees (from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh) living in India. We welcome them,"Bhaiyyaji Joshi, RSS said to ANI.</p>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee to hold a meeting with her party leaders on 20th December over <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%23CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019" rel="hashtag" target="_blank">C</a>itizenship Amendment Bill 2019and National Register of Citizens (NRC).</p>.<p>Twenty-six complaints of abuse and sexual harassment of children at child care institutions were received in 2018-19 by the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), three times higher than the previous two years, Union Minister Smriti Irani told Parliament on Thursday.</p>.<p>Rajya Sabha takes up the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing.</p><p>The Bill seeks to extend the reservation for SCs & STs in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies by another 10 years till January 25, 2030.</p>.<p>The government has decided to sell its entire 100 per cent stake in Air India under the proposed disinvestment process, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.</p><p>The national carrier, which has a debt burden of more than Rs 50,000 crore, has been making a loss for long and as part of revival efforts, the government has decided on disinvestment.</p><p>Read more <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/government-to-sell-100-stake-in-air-india-says-puri-784919.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</p>.<p>Not only drivers & vehicles but road engineering also responsible for a large number of accidents in the country every year: Union minister Nitin Gadkari in the Lok Sabha</p>.<p>Rajya Sabha adopts a motion to send the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 to a Joint Committee of both the House of Parliament.</p>.<p>Lok Sabha passes the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019.</p>.<p>Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging the validity of Citizenship Amendment Act. A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde refuses early hearing for today and asks the lawyer to mention the matter before the mentioning officer.</p><p><em>ANI</em></p>.<p>Congress and Indian Union Muslim League has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'Protest in Assam and other parts of the country against implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act'.</p>.<p>Congress and CPI have given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha regarding 'law and order situation in Assam, Tripura and the northeast due to Citizenship Amendment Act'.</p>.<p>This is the first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?:Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark.</p>.<p>Few MPs in Rajya Sabha raise slogans of 'Rahul Gandhi maafi maango' over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark; Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu says, "you cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House. Nobody has the business to disturb the House".</p>.<p>Kanimozhi, DMK on Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark: PM said 'Make in India', which we respect, but what is happening in the country? That is what Rahul Gandhi intended to say. Unfortunately, Make in India is not happening & women in the country are being raped. This is a concern</p>.<p>Mein toh ahat hua hun, poora desh ahat hua hai. Kya aise log sadan mein aa sakte hain jo aise shabd istemaal karte hain? Kya unko poore sadan hi nahi balki poore desh se maafi nahi mangni chahiye:Defence MinisterRajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark</p>.<p>"I will not apologise. I have a clip on my phone in which Narendra Modi Ji is calling Delhi a 'rape capital', will tweet it so that everyone can see. Just to deflect attention from protests in North East, this is being made an issue by BJP," says Rahul Gandhi.</p>.<p>The Lok Sabha recorded productivity of 116 per cent in the winter session while for Rajya Sabha it was at 99 per cent, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday, the last day of the session.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/ls-productivity-at-116-per-cent-for-rs-99-per-cent-785289.html" target="_blank">Read More:</a></p>