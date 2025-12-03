<p>New York/Washington: An Indian man who entered the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=united%20states">US</a> illegally three years ago has been charged with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=homicide">homicide</a> after two persons were killed when a semi-truck he was driving collided with their car.</p><p>Rajinder Kumar, 32, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangering. William Micah Carter, 25, and Jennifer Lynn Lower, 24, were killed in the road accident.</p><p>The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged an arrest detainer for Kumar.</p>.Indian student killed in UK stabbing, police appeal for information.<p>The Oregon State Police said its officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in Deschutes County on the night of November 24. Preliminary investigation indicated that a freightliner commercial motor vehicle and trailer operated by Kumar was stopped in a jacknifed position, blocking both lanes of travel. A car being driven by Carter struck the trailer of the freightliner as it was stopped perpendicular to the lanes of travel at highway speeds.</p><p>Both Carter and Lower were declared dead at the scene while Kumar was reportedly uninjured.</p><p>"The highway was impacted for approximately seven hours during the on-scene investigation. Dark conditions and a lack of active emergency warning equipment is being considered a primary contributor to the crash," The Oregon State Police said.</p><p>Kumar was arrested for Criminally Negligent Homicide and Reckless Endangering and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail.</p><p>Describing Kumar as a "criminal illegal" from India, DHS said he entered the US illegally near Lukeville, Arizona, on November 28, 2022.</p><p>Kumar was released into "our country under the Biden administration and issued a commercial driver's license by Gavin Newsom's Department of Motor Vehicles. How many more senseless tragedies must take place before sanctuary politicians stop allowing illegal aliens to dangerously operate semi-trucks on America's roads," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.</p><p>This is the fourth instance in recent months where Indians who entered the US illegally have been involved in dangerous and fatal highway crashes while driving trucks.</p><p>In August, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for Harjinder Singh following his arrest for three counts of vehicular homicide while driving a semi-truck in Florida. The same month, ICE arrested Partap Singh, who caused a multi-car pileup while driving a commercial 18-wheeler in California. The accident left 5-year-old Dalilah Coleman with critical, life-altering injuries.</p><p>In October, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for Jashanpreet Singh, who killed three people in California while driving an 18-wheeler under the influence. </p>