Unlock started with a simple personal mission: to hike as many hills with our 7-year-old as possible. Once we left the city roads behind, radio signals crackled and we were teleported to a different world with ragi and plantain fields, century-old boulders, musty smell, Hoysala carvings and waterfalls. “We made it” is what we usually aimed for, sometimes returning midway yet feeling equally gifted with those Insta-worthy panoramic views at the clearings. Once we got our blood pumping, the hills called out to us, the next one more stunning than the last. Try this hack sheet to help you explore your own backyard.

An easy climb — Ramdevarabetta — one of India’s first vulture sanctuaries gratifies the eyes with views of carpeted rolling hills and invigorates the muscles preparing you for other tougher trails. Take your binoculars and try your luck with birding at the base viewing point where they feed the vultures.

Organised parking (make sure you reverse park) and the only place with restrooms and clean drinking water, are a huge plus here. The first half of the climb is dotted with little shrines on either side. About 400 odd steps take you to a Malleshwara temple. It is from here that the second leg of the climb begins. It is unsealed and the rocks can be loose. The beauty of this trek is its several clearings and flat surfaces at various heights where you can simply spread your picnic mat and have a gala time. I do suggest going all the way to the top (with a journal if your kid is into art) and lots of time. Sit in silence, and like us, you might get lucky and catch the majestic vulture in flight. Glorious without much flapping, circling around the hills.

The next one you should attempt is Narayangiri trek. If you want to make the most of your drive, also take a pit stop at Manchanbele dam on the return. I suggest starting at 6 am for all these hikes for two reasons. Early morning is a great time for birding and it saves you from sunburn. If you must leave later, wear a hat, carry sunscreen and at least one litre of water per hiker. Also, carry some dry snacks to eat at the peak as you take a break before descending. It starts with a gravel path and midway to the peak, some 500 cemented steps appear. The peak offers an exhilarating and rewarding experience. Garuda-like gargoyles survey the area from atop. Imagine getting a bit of their perspective, especially in times like these.



Garuda-like gargoyles



If you have a multi-generational family and still want to quench your thirst for outdoors, head to Akkayamabetta. You must take a history stop first at Chikkajala Fort. It is a 3000-year-old walled temple complex with pillared halls, 19th century Mysuru-style stucco decorations and a kalyani (pond). Take your vehicles all the way up, add a small 10-minute walk up the boulder and you are greeted with 360-degree views of Bengaluru city. Planes fly by every few minutes and this can keep your offsprings thrilled.

Now that we have you addicted to hiking, lace your boots, pick your rucksack and explore the north of Bengaluru. While the natural surroundings in Ramanagara (south-west) are mostly granite hills with sparse green cover, the ones in the north are dramatically different and thick green. With wide and smooth roads taking you to a temple (watch out for the monkeys) at the base, Skandagiri is a moderately difficult hike. A long one, it can take up to three hours as you scramble along small and big rocks. Notice the bright pops of wildflowers and the temperature drop as you ascend.

Makalidurga, which is just ahead of Doddabalapura, is a 1.5-hour climb which gets steep in certain spots. Pin your map to the trek starting point for car parking and be careful with low ground clearance cars. Railway tracks at the base offer a good photo-op too. On the return trip, drive to Gunjur lake (10 minutes) which is nothing short of an Irish Loch if you ignore the little garbage on the waterbed. Here’s how you can get your endorphin and adrenaline fix right at home till you can fly again.