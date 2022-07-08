Adamya Chetana, ISKCON to run Indira Canteens

Two organisations will be tasked with the responsibility of running the Indira Canteens in BBMP limits. The Urban Development Department (UDD) has decided to engage Adamya Chetana for the east zone, while the ISKCON-backed Akshaya Nidhi Foundation has been roped in to maintain canteens in the remaining seven zones. Both the works are proposed to be awarded by seeking 4G exemption under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by UDD Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh a week ago it's learnt. As per the BBMP's revised proposal, Adamya Chetana, run by Tejaswini Ananthkumar, vice-president of BJP's Karnataka unit, and ISKCON had initially requested to maintain four zones each. At a later stage, Adamya Chetana decided to stick to just one zone.

The UDD has also agreed to provide Rs 71, excluding GST, per day per plate (it includes breakfast, meal and dinner) to both the organisations. The contract will be awarded after taking the approval of the finance department. ISKCON had initially proposed Rs 78 per plate but it was found their prices were way too high as the BBMP is currently providing less than Rs 56 per plate to the existing service providers.

Rakesh Singh, in his order, has also cited that the zones would be re-distributed based on the performance and quality of work delivered by both the organisations.

There are a total of 178 Indira Canteens in the city. On an average, 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh people either eat breakfast, lunch or dinner on a daily basis in these subsidized canteens.