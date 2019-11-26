Balasaheb Thorat elected Cong Legislative Party leader

After a delay of over a month, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat was on Tuesday elected as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

The election was unanimous at a meeting presided over by AICC General Secretary Mallikarjun Kharge.

The 66-year-old is an eight-term MLA from Sangamner in Ahmednagar district and is the senior-most legislator in 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Thorat, an arts and law graduate, has had held important portfolios like agriculture and revenue in the erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front government. In the 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, he was CLP leader briefly after Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil resigned as Leader of Opposition and CLP leader. While Thorat was CLP leader, Vijay Wadettiwar became Leader of Opposition.

