Fadnavis, Pawar avoid attending SC hearing

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday in a dramatic turn of events, Sunday preferred to stay away from making his representation before the Supreme Court.

Likewise NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister, also preferred to avoid the special hearing by a three-judge bench led by Justice N V Ramana, on a joint petition filed by the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress in the top court on Saturday evening.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Shiv Sena, contended both the leaders were informed about the petition through emails.

The state government also did not send any counsel to represent its point of view in the entire matter.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for some of the BJP MLAs and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Union government. Mehta, however, told the court he was served a copy of the petition at 11.30 pm in his personal capacity.

Mehta, for his part, said he could appear for the Union government. He also expressed his willingness to produce the relevant record, if necessary, from the Governor also.