Gambhir seeks votes for Sandeep Singh in Haryana

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday campaigned for Sandeep Singh, a former hockey captain and the party candidate from the Pehowa Assembly seat.

Addressing a roadshow ahead of the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls, Gambhir, a former cricketer, appealed to people to vote for Singh to ensure all-round development in the constituency.

In a short speech, Gambhir said the BJP would surpass its target of winning 75 seats in the election and would provide a corruption-free government once again.

He said Singh would ensure that stadiums are constructed in every village and a hospital is built especially for women.

The BJP has fielded three sportspersons in the assembly election.

Wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt will fight the election from Baroda seat in Sonipat and Babita Phogat from Dadri constituency in Charkhi Dadri.