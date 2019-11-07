Governor explores options

Exactly into a fortnight of a political crisis in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has started the process of legal consultations.
Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni visited the Raj Bhavan and briefed the Governor on the options available at its disposal.
Last week, the Governor has apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the political scenario.
