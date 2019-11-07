Governor explores options

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Nagpur,
  • Nov 07 2019, 14:52pm ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2019, 17:12pm ist
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (R) shakes hands with Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut (L) (PTI Photo)

Exactly into a fortnight of a political crisis in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has started the process of legal consultations. 

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni visited the Raj Bhavan and briefed the Governor on the options available at its disposal.

Last week, the Governor has apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the political scenario.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BJP
Congress
Maharashtra
Assembly Elections 2019
NCP
Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Amit Shah
Comments (+)
 