Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | October 30, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 02:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Victoria Memorial illuminated in red as part of Dyslexia Awareness month, showing solidarity and support, in Kolkata, West Bengal

Victoria Memorial illuminated in red as part of Dyslexia Awareness month, showing solidarity and support, in Kolkata, West Bengal

Credit: PTI Photo

Grammy Award-winning singer Enrique Iglesias during his performance, in Mumbai

Grammy Award-winning singer Enrique Iglesias during his performance, in Mumbai

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A man prays on the banks of the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India

A man prays on the banks of the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India

Credit: Reuters Photo

Camels stand near a tower at Jiayu Pass, a strategic point along the Great Wall and the ancient 'Silk Road', in Jiayuguan, Gansu province, China

Camels stand near a tower at Jiayu Pass, a strategic point along the Great Wall and the ancient 'Silk Road', in Jiayuguan, Gansu province, China

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A worker carries cempasuchil marigolds for sale, as people prepare for the Day of the Dead festivities, in Union Zapata, Mexico

A worker carries cempasuchil marigolds for sale, as people prepare for the Day of the Dead festivities, in Union Zapata, Mexico

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 02:35 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us