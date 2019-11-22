'Govt bank on people's support to take bold decisions'

BJP national working president J P Nadda on Friday contended that support from common people has given the Narendra Modi government strength to take the bold decisions of banning instant 'triple talaq' and abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir.

Addressing a poll meeting at Chandawa in Latehar assembly constituency, Nadda said people in Jharkhand are no longer scared to step out after dark as Naxal menace has reduced in Jharkhand to a large extent.

"It is because of people's support that the BJP government at the Centre has been able to take the bold decisions of abrogating Article 370, banning instant 'triple talaq' and purging Naxalism.

"Now, people in Jharkhand can step out after sunset without fear. This is the value of your votes," he said.

Attacking the opposition JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand, Nadda said except the BJP, "all parties practice dynastic politics".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have given the country a new direction. We have initiated several developmental projects in Jharkhand. The BJP has set a goal to win over 65 of 81 assembly seats in the state this time," the top BJP leader said.

Nadda appealed to people to vote for the saffron party and maintain the momentum of development in the state.

Latehar is going to polls in the first of the five-phase elections, beginning on November 30.

The BJP has fielded Prakash Ram from the seat.