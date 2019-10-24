Haryana: Congress' Randeep Surjewala loses from Kaithal

In a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress in Haryana's Kaithal constituency, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala was defeated by the BJP's Leela Ram Gurjar.

Surjewala, the Congress' head of communications and national spokesperson, was seeking re-election from the constituency. He has held the seat twice before.

Gurjar, an ex-INLD member and a one-time MLA, had recently joined the saffron party.

Surjewala had also lost the Jind bypoll in Haryana earlier this year.

