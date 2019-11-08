Hotel RangSharda has seen many political stories

The Hotel RangSharda in Bandra, the 'Queen of Suburbs' of Mumbai, has once again become a focal point of Maharashtra politics.

Over the last two decades, this three-star hotel off the Bandra Reclamation has witnessed several episodes of Maharastra politics, particulary involving the BJP and Shiv Sena. It is back in the news again as Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has shifted the MLAs of his party to the hotel amid fears of poaching.

The hall of the hotel, which has a capacity of nearly 800 seats, had been the venue of several important meetings including those addressed by late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

Former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani stayed in the hotel when BJP held its silver jubilee convention in December, 2005, months after the BJP-led NDA was voted out of power. The convention was held at the Bandra Reclamation and to mark the occasion a rally was held in Shivaji Park, where the statesman-politician Vajpayee announced his retirement from active politics.

The first convention of the BJP was held in the Bandra Reclamation in 1980, two years before the hotel came up.

"The hotel has seen several historical meets and events. The history of the BJP-Shiv Sena is not complete without it," says veteran political analyst Prakash Akolkar, who has closely followed the their relations in last three decades.

"Several meetings of Sena held here had been addressed by Balasaheb," says veteran journalist Yogesh Trivedi. The hotel has also seen one-on-one meetings between Bal Thackeray and late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, the architects of saffron alliance.